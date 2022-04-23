Futures Qualifier Austin De La O (2022) Commits to Cal Baptist

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin De La O from Villa Park, California, has announced his intention to remain in-state to swim and study at California Baptist University in the fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Cal Baptist University this upcoming Fall! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their continued support! Go Lancers!!!”

De La O is a senior at Villa Park High School. He swims year-round under Steve Pickell at SOCAL Aquatics Association and specializes in distance freestyle. As a junior last season, he placed 7th in the 500 free (4:39.99) and 11th in the 200 free (1:44.69) at CIF Southern Section Division II Championships. A week later, he competed at Speedo Grand Challenge and notched LCM bests in the 100 free (56.85), 100 free (2:01.79), and 100 fly (1:00.44). At CA/NV Summer Sectionals, he clocked a pair of PBs in the 400 free (4:14.20) and 800 free (8:46.73), placing 22nd and 13th, respectively.

De La O is a Futures qualifier in the 500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly. He recently went best times in four events (500/1000/1650 free and 400 IM) at 2022 CA/NV Sectionals in Carlsbad. In December, he picked up lifetime bests in the 200 free and 200 fly at Winter Age Group Championships, a week before competing at December Sectionals and notching what was, at the time, PBs in the 1000/1650 free and 400 IM.

Best SCY times

1650 free – 15:58.53

1000 free – 9:33.17

500 free – 4:35.56

200 free – 1:43.44

200 fly – 1:52.81

400 IM – 4:09.71

Cal Baptist competes in the Western Athletic Conference. The men finished fourth out of six teams at the 2022 conference meet. De La O would have scored in the top 16 of the 1650 free and 400 IM, and he would have been a C finalist in the 500 free and 200 fly, at WAC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.