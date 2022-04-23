Open Water and Distance Specialist Aidan Pflieger Commits to Nova S’eastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Pflieger from Reno, Nevada will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the fall of 2022 to swim and study at Nova Southeastern University.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim and study marine science at Nova Southeastern University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way! Fins Up!”

Pflieger is a senior at Reno High School. He swims year-round with Reno Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle and open water racing. He competed at 2021 USA Open Water Junior Nationals and at the 2022 USA Swimming National Championship. He placed 22nd in the men’s 10K at the latter, finishing 22nd in 2:24:58.

In the pool, Pflieger is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 1000/1650 free and a Futures qualifier in the 200/800/1500 free and 400 IM. Last summer, he updated eight LCM lifetime bests at the Western Zone Senior Championships, where he placed 7th in the 200 free (1:57.37), 10th in the 400 free (4:05.96), 9th in the 1500 free (16:38.12), and 28th in the 200 IM (2:14.00).

So far this year, he has notched PBs in the SCY 1650 free, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:40.68

1000 free – 9:20.03

500 free – 4:30.89

200 free – 1:42.39

200 breast – 2:08.06

400 IM – 4:06.54

200 IM – 1:55.82

Nova S’eastern competes in the Sunshine State Conference in the NCAA’s Division II. The Sharks placed 12th in the men’s contest at NCAAs this past season. Pflieger will overlap three years with NSU distance standout Luca Alessandrini, who placed 11th in the 1000 free (9:12.45), 3rd in the 500 free (4:23.71), and 6th in the 1650 free (15:20.55) at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships.

