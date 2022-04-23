Ike Martinez Storms Aussie Age Champs

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

There were stellar performances at the recent 2022 Australian Age Championships and one stand out was by Funky Trunks sponsored young gun, Ike Martinez. The Rackley swimmer finished the meet with 4 Golds and 1 Silver across the Butterfly and Freestyle events.

Martinez kicked things off with the 100m Fly and 800m Free double on night one. Storming home in a time of 55.64 saw him atop the 100 Fly podium to begin with. Shortly afterwards Martinez led the field with a dominant display in the Boy’s 15 Years 800m Freestyle. His time of 8.17.03 was more than enough for gold and Ike retained his double national title from last year’s Age Championships.

Following on in his success, Ike lit up the Boy’s 15 Years 200m Fly dropping 1.5 seconds off his previous best bringing it home in a sizzling 2.01.33, over 3 seconds clear of the field. It’s worth mentioning that this was the 3rd fastest 200 Fly swam by an Aussie 15-Year-Old only behind two superstars Jayden Hadler (1.58.67) and Ian Thorpe (2.00.28)!

The last finals session presented an anticipated clash between the Boy’s 15 Age stars in the 400m Free. Ike Martinez held off this week’s 100/200m Age Champ, Marcus Da Silva. Wearing his Funky Trunks Apex Predator X, Martinez confidently took the race out from an early stage with Da Silva hunting the way home, but Martinez held on to finish the race and wrap up an incredible week in style with a 3.58.53 winning time.

Martinez’s versatility from his 25.74 in the 50m Fly, up to his composed 800m Free win shows such raw ability in the Queensland teenager. Nothing is certain in sport, but this champ has certainly got an opportunity to be a future star.

