Breaststroker and Winter Juniors Qualifier Jordyn Libler Verbals to Navy

Jordyn Libler, a senior at Brighton High School, has verbally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy for the fall of 2022.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce that I will be furthering my swimming and academic careers at the U.S. Naval Academy!! A huge thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me along the way! I could not be here without them. This truly is the best fit for me and I cannot wait to be a part of this family. Let’s go Navy, beat Army!️”

Libler also swims club for Club Wolverine. At the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, Libler placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke and seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke. At the 2021 Combined Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis, Indiana, Libler placed sixteenth in the 100-meter breaststroke and nineteenth in the 200-meter breaststroke.

She has a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, and a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 200 IM. Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.74

100 freestyle: 53.18

100 breaststroke: 1:03.22

200 breaststroke: 2:16.11

200 IM: 2:06.19

Navy is a member of the Patriot League. While the 2021 Patriot League Championships were canceled, the Navy women won their championship in 2020 for the ninth year in a row. With her best times, Libler would have placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke at conference championships, ahead of any other Navy swimmer. She also would have placed third in the 200 breaststroke, behind Libby Miller, who is currently a junior on the team.

Navy has a pretty robust breaststroke team — 10 out of 46 members of the team’s roster list breaststroke as one of their strokes. Libler’s times, if she can match and potentially improve on them when she joins, could allow her to rise to the top of the team’s leaderboard.

Libler joins Vivi Vergara-Anglim, Kelly Wetteland, Karly Meriott, Megan McGrath, Annie Jardina, and Sarah Eldridge as recruits for the fall of 2022.

