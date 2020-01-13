Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For the 2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES #1

We’re one day away from the start of the 2020 FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, China. We’ve got all the links you need to follow the meet, including our own meet preview series.

Event Schedule

Day 1:

  1. 200m Backstroke, Women
  2. 200m Butterfly, Men
  3. 100m Butterfly, Women
  4. 50m Freestyle, Men
  5. 200m Breaststroke, Women
  6. 100m Backstroke, Men
  7. 400m Freestyle, Women
  8. 50m Butterfly, Men
  9. 100m Freestyle, Women
  10. 200m IM, Men
  11. 50m Breaststroke, Women
  12. 100m Breaststroke, Men
  13. 50m Backstroke, Women
  14. 200m Freestyle, Men
  15. 4x100m Freestyle, Mixed*

Day 2:

  1. 200m Backstroke, Men
  2. 200m Butterfly, Women
  3. 100m Butterfly, Men
  4. 50m Freestyle, Women
  5. 200m Breaststroke, Men
  6. 100m Backstroke, Women
  7. 400m Freestyle, Men
  8. 50m Butterfly, Women
  9. 100m Freestyle, Men
  10. 200m IM, Women
  11. 50m Breaststroke, Men
  12. 100m Breaststroke, Women
  13. 50m Backstroke, Men
  14. 200m Freestyle, Women
  15. 4x100m Medley, Mixed*

Prize Money Breakdown

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

  • 1st place – $10,000
  • 2nd place – $8,000
  • 3rd place – $6,000
  • 4th place – $5,000
  • World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

  • 1st place – $16,000
  • 2nd place – $12,000
  • 3rd place – $8,000
  • 4th place – $6,000

The prize money above is in addition to engagement fees that FINA is paying to athletes in exchange for their participation in supporting events like press conferences.

Each race will have 4 swimmers, and all 4 swimmers will score points. There are no “series” bonuses, and no minimum time standards that have to be met in order to earn money.

Shenzhen Relay Lineups

MIXED 400 FREE RELAY

Team Andrew:

Team Kostin:

Team Kenderesi:

Team Pebley:

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Team Hulkko:

Team Di Liddo:

Team Liu:

Team Hannis:

