All The Links You Need For the 2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES #1

We’re one day away from the start of the 2020 FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, China. We’ve got all the links you need to follow the meet, including our own meet preview series.

Event Schedule

Day 1:

200m Backstroke, Women 200m Butterfly, Men 100m Butterfly, Women 50m Freestyle, Men 200m Breaststroke, Women 100m Backstroke, Men 400m Freestyle, Women 50m Butterfly, Men 100m Freestyle, Women 200m IM, Men 50m Breaststroke, Women 100m Breaststroke, Men 50m Backstroke, Women 200m Freestyle, Men 4x100m Freestyle, Mixed*

Day 2:

200m Backstroke, Men 200m Butterfly, Women 100m Butterfly, Men 50m Freestyle, Women 200m Breaststroke, Men 100m Backstroke, Women 400m Freestyle, Men 50m Butterfly, Women 100m Freestyle, Men 200m IM, Women 50m Breaststroke, Men 100m Breaststroke, Women 50m Backstroke, Men 200m Freestyle, Women 4x100m Medley, Mixed*

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

1st place – $10,000

2nd place – $8,000

3rd place – $6,000

4th place – $5,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

The prize money above is in addition to engagement fees that FINA is paying to athletes in exchange for their participation in supporting events like press conferences.

Each race will have 4 swimmers, and all 4 swimmers will score points. There are no “series” bonuses, and no minimum time standards that have to be met in order to earn money.

MIXED 400 FREE RELAY

Team Andrew:

Team Kostin:

Team Kenderesi:

Team Pebley:

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Team Hulkko:

Team Di Liddo:

Team Liu:

Team Hannis: