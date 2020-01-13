All The Links You Need For the 2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES #1
- Jan 14-15, 2020
- Shenzhen, CHN
- Meet Info
- Full Entry List
- Live Stream (FINA.tv)
- Live Results
We’re one day away from the start of the 2020 FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, China. We’ve got all the links you need to follow the meet, including our own meet preview series.
Event Schedule
Day 1:
- 200m Backstroke, Women
- 200m Butterfly, Men
- 100m Butterfly, Women
- 50m Freestyle, Men
- 200m Breaststroke, Women
- 100m Backstroke, Men
- 400m Freestyle, Women
- 50m Butterfly, Men
- 100m Freestyle, Women
- 200m IM, Men
- 50m Breaststroke, Women
- 100m Breaststroke, Men
- 50m Backstroke, Women
- 200m Freestyle, Men
- 4x100m Freestyle, Mixed*
Day 2:
- 200m Backstroke, Men
- 200m Butterfly, Women
- 100m Butterfly, Men
- 50m Freestyle, Women
- 200m Breaststroke, Men
- 100m Backstroke, Women
- 400m Freestyle, Men
- 50m Butterfly, Women
- 100m Freestyle, Men
- 200m IM, Women
- 50m Breaststroke, Men
- 100m Breaststroke, Women
- 50m Backstroke, Men
- 200m Freestyle, Women
- 4x100m Medley, Mixed*
Prize Money Breakdown
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):
- 1st place – $10,000
- 2nd place – $8,000
- 3rd place – $6,000
- 4th place – $5,000
- World Record Bonus – $20,000
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):
- 1st place – $16,000
- 2nd place – $12,000
- 3rd place – $8,000
- 4th place – $6,000
The prize money above is in addition to engagement fees that FINA is paying to athletes in exchange for their participation in supporting events like press conferences.
Each race will have 4 swimmers, and all 4 swimmers will score points. There are no “series” bonuses, and no minimum time standards that have to be met in order to earn money.
Shenzhen Relay Lineups
MIXED 400 FREE RELAY
Team Andrew:
- Michael Andrew (USA)
- Pieter Timmers (Belgium)
- Sydney Pickrem (Canada)
- Wang Jianjiahe (China)
Team Kostin:
- Oleg Kostin (Russia)
- Xu Jiayu (China)
- Fu Yuanhui (China)
- Boglarka Kapas (Hungary)
Team Kenderesi:
- Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary)
- Zach Harting (USA)
- Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands)
- Svetlana Chimrova (Russia)
Team Pebley:
- Jacob Pebley (USA)
- Andrii Govorov (Ukraine)
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)
- Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong)
MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY
Team Hulkko:
- Backstroke: Matt Grevers (USA)
- Breaststroke: Ida Hulkko (Finland)
- Butterfly: Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary)
- Freestyle: Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong)
Team Di Liddo:
- Backstroke: Apostolos Christou (Greece)
- Breaststroke: Yan Zibei (China)
- Butterfly: Elena di Liddo (Italy)
- Freestyle: Ajna Kesely (Hungary)
Team Liu:
- Backstroke: Liu Yaxin (China)
- Breaststroke: Felipe Lima (Brazil)
- Butterfly: Nicholas Santos (Brazil)
- Freestyle: Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands)
Team Hannis:
- Backstroke: Michael Andrew (USA)
- Breaststroke: Molly Hannis (USA)
- Butterfly: Svetlana Chimrova (Russia)
- Freestyle: Anthony Ervin (USA)
Leave a Reply