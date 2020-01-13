Eagle Swim Team Freestyler Zach Smith Verbally Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zach Smith, a senior at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University for the fall of 2020. He will join David Quirie, Mason Herbet, Rush Clark, Tommy Eaton, and Yordan Yanchev in the Seminoles’ class of 2024.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! I’m so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout my journey and helped me get to where I am today. I’m honored to have an opportunity to join such an amazing University and team. GO NOLES!!”

Smith is a freestyle specialist, and the longer the distance the better he is. Last summer he placed 2nd in the 5K at the 2019 Eastern Zone Open Water Championships going 1:02:09. He recently competed at 2019 U.S. Open in the 400/800/1500 free, earning a best time in the 800 (8:22.87). The rest of his LCM best times date from August when he swam at NCSA Summer Championship and came in 4th in the 1500 (15:58.38), 6th in the 800 (8:23.41), 26th in the 400 free (4:05.03), and 31st in the 400 IM (4:41.12).

In high school season last year, he won the 500 free (4:32.11) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:41.42) at the 2019 Maryland Independent Schools Class A State Meet. He also contributed to McDonogh’s team title by swimming on the second-place 400 free relay.

In December alone, Smith updated his lifetime bests in the SCY 500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650y free – 15:36.98

1000y free – 9:14.23

500y free – 4:31.54

200y free – 1:41.42

400y IM – 4:05.37

200y fly – 1:48.93

100y fly – 51.06

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.