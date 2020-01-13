Duke Women Break Two Relay Pool Records in Dual with Queens (NC)

DUKE vs QUEENS

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Short Course Yards

Results

Duke travelled to Queens (NC) for an in-state DI vs. DII dual meet on Saturday, January 11th. The Blue Devils swept their defending Division II NCAA Champion opponents coming out of both teams’ training trips.

Alyssa Marsh unsurprisingly won the women’s 50 free in 22.99, touching first by nearly half a second. Marsh was upset in the next event, the women’s 100 free, however, by Division II star Polina Lapshina. Lapshina clocked a 50.28, beating Marsh (51.30) significantly. For her part, Lapshina also won the women’s 100 fly, where she posted a 54.74 to get her hands on the wall first by half a second. She also led the field on the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay, splitting a 22.73, and was equally fast leading off the 400 free relay in 50.59.

Freshmen showed up big for both teams, claiming victory in 5 women’s events. Duke freshman Kayle Park was a dominant force in the women’s breaststroke events. Park kicked off her individual races with the 100 breast, where she clocked a 1:02.78, which is only half a second off her personal best. She was even better in the 200 breast, where she posted a 2:14.50 to get her hands on the wall first by 5 seconds. That time was also only 2.03 seconds off her personal best.

Teammate Emma Schuppert won the women’s 100 back by 1.01 seconds, posting a 55.36. She was the fastest swimmer in the field going out and coming home, splitting 26.47/28.89. Another Duke freshman, Olwyn Bartis, took the women’s 500 free, touching in 4:59.05. Queens freshman Yuliia Stadnyk won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:00.09, breaking the pool record.

The Blue Devils broke the pool record in the women’s 400 free relay. Quinn Scannell led the relay off in 52.39, with Kira Page diving in next with a 50.71. Sarah Snyder and Melissa Pish brought the relay home in 1:41.26, but there was a timing pad error, so the individual splits are unavailable. Duke also broke the pool record in the women’s 200 medley relay, finishing in a final time of 1:41.15. Schuppert led them off in 25.61, followed by Halle Morris (29.10), Marsh (23.22), and anchored by Shayna Hollander in 23.22. Duke’s Easop Lee broke the pool record in the 200 IM, where she swam a 2:02.62. Lee used excellent back and free splits of 30.82 and 27.23 respectively to propel herself past the field, winning by 2 seconds.

In the men’s meet, Alex Kunert of Queens won the men’s 200 free with a 1:38.97. Teammate Alen Mosic won the men’s 100 back with a 49.22, taking the event by half a second thanks to a speedy 23.97 on the first 50 of the race.

Duke sophomore Cole Reznick was a triple event winner on the day. Reznick swept the men’s breaststroke events and won the 200 IM. In the 100 breast, Reznick clocked a 56.64, leading 1 -2-3-4 charge by Duke. Reznick was then dominant in the men’s 200 breast, where he touched in 2:03.33, 3 seconds ahead of the field. In the 200 IM, Reznick won with a 1:51.50. Miles Williams of Duke won the men’s 100 fly with a 48.33, marking the fastest time in the field by well over a second. Williams also won the 100 free with a 43.84.

PRESS RELEASE – DUKE:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Duke swimming and diving program opened 2020 with a sweeping victory over five-time Division II defending national champions Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at the Levine Center. The No. 25 men topped the Royals 147-115 while the 20th-ranked women took the competition 172-89.

“For our first meet of the semester after training camp, you’re never 100 percent sure what kind of result you are going to have,” Duke head swimming and diving coach Dan Colella said. “We started out a little slow, but the momentum started to pick up. Hats off to Queens, they did some great racing. First meet, we got it in the books. It was a couple wins so we will take it.”

Duke won 18 of the meet’s 28 events, led by a strong relay performance in which the Blue Devils won three of four events.

The Blue Devils opened the meet, winning both of the 200 medley relays for the fifth in as many meets this season. Emma Shuppert , Halle Morris , Alyssa Marsh and Shayna Hollander earned the win for the women in 1:41.15. The men, Nathaniel Hartley , Colson Zucker , Charlie Gingrich and Miles Williams , swam a 1:30.10 to take the event.

Freshman Kayle Park and junior Quinn Scannell led the women’s side with two individual wins apiece. Park took the 100 and 200 breaststroke events in 1:02.78 and 2:14.50, respectively. She led the Blue Devils to sweep the 200 breaststroke as junior Connie Dean and sophomore Zoe Lusk finished 2, 3 with times of 2:19.43 and 2:21.45, respectively.

Scannell topped the 200 freestyle event in 1:51.28, closely followed by sophomore Melissa Pish who finished second with a time of 1:51.39. Later in the meet, Scannell and Shuppert went 1, 2 in the 200 backstroke as Scannell placed first in 2:02.44 before Shuppert took second in 2:02.61.

Freshman Olwyn Bartis finished first in the 500 freestyle to help Duke get the sweep in the event. The freshman finished with a career-best time of 4:59.05 to take the top spot, followed by sophomore Easop Lee in second and senior Brittany Kampfer in third with times of 5:00.23 and 5:01.30, respectively.

Lee led Duke to sweep the top three spots in the 200 individual medley. Lee placed first in 2:02.62, while Park and senior Kylie Jordan placed second and third with times of 2:04.50 and 2:05.78, respectively.

Shuppert and Marsh added two more individual wins for the Duke women. The Blue Devils took first and second in the 100 backstroke as Shuppert placed first (55.36) and sophomore Shayna Hollander finished second (56.37). Marsh topped the side in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.99.

Sophomore Cole Reznick powered the Blue Devils with three individual wins. Reznick (56.64) combined with Zucker (57.28) and sophomore Henry Wu (58.22) to sweep the 100 breaststroke. Later on, Reznick finished first in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:03.33. To close out his night, the Pleasanton, Calif., native took the 200 individual medley in 1:51.50. Senior Sheldon Boboff followed closely behind to take second with 1:53.28.

Williams added two individual wins himself. Competing in the event for the first time this season, Williams posted the top time for Duke this year (48.33) in the 100 butterfly and won the event. Sophomore Matthew Whelan and freshman Charlie Gingrich finished second and third in times of 49.68 and 50.17, respectively, to sweep the event. In the 100 freestyle, Williams took the event with a time of 43.84.

Senior Daichi Matsuda spearheaded a sweep of the 200 butterfly in favor of the Blue Devils. He finished in 1:51.05 to finish first while freshmen Chris Dalla Valle and Nick Talati placed second and third with times of 1:51.07 and 1:52.78, respectively.

Sophomore David Hallaron also recorded a win for Duke. He finished first in the 200 backstroke in 1:49.99.

To close the meet, Duke took the top two spots in the women’s 400 medley relay. Scannell, Page, freshman Sarah Snyder and Pish took the top spot while Bartis, freshman Natasha Ong , Hollander and freshman Alex Bumpas finished in 3:24.26 and 3:25.94, respectively.

“We are looking forward to the next couple weeks to NC State and then two weeks later, UNC,” Colella continued. “We will be ready.”

The Blue Devils are back in action next Saturday, January 18, as they travel to Raleigh, N.C., to take on ACC-foe No. 6/6 NC State. The meet will begin at 11 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – QUEENS (NC) MEN:

Charlotte, NC – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s swimming team won six events over NCAA Division 1 twenty-fifth ranked Duke on Senior Day but placed second Saturday afternoon.

Seniors Jasper Jurman , Dmytro Sydorchenko , Jackson Tunks , and Vince Regent were honored during the pre-meet ceremony.

Sophomore Luke Erwee won the Royals’ first event taking first place in the 1000-yard freestyle posting a time of 9:21.18. Fellow sophomore Alex Kunert followed with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle.

Junior Alen Mosic placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and Sydorchenko recorded a career-best time of 20.65 placing first in the 50-yard freestyle. Junior Henrik Faber won the 500-yard freestyle and Queens closed the afternoon with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay posting a time of 3:00.57.

Queens travels to Columbia, South Carolina to participate in the South Carolina College Invitational on Friday, January 24th.

PRESS RELEASE – QUEENS (NC) WOMEN:

Charlotte, NC – The top ranked Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimming team won three events over NCAA Division 1 twentieth ranked Duke on Senior Day but placed second Saturday afternoon.

Seniors Georgia DaCruz , Megan Delgado , Wanda Dollmayer , Polina Lapshina , Sarah Reamy , and Courtney Stewart were honored during the pregame Senior Day ceremony.

Junior Francesca Bains notched the Royals’ first victory in the 1000-yard freestyle. Freshman Yuliia Stadnyk followed winning the 200-yard butterfly posting a career-best time of 2:00.09. Senior Polina Lapshina recorded a first place time of 48.80 in the 100-yard freestyle to round out the afternoon.

Queens travels to Columbia, South Carolina to participate in the South Carolina College Invitational on Friday, January 24th.