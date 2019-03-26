Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Event previews, Pick ‘Em Contest, psych sheets, live results – we’ve got all the links you need to follow the 2019 men’s NCAA Championships here.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

  • Wednesday
    • 800 Freestyle Relay
  • Thursday
    • 200-yard Freestyle Relay
    • 500-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Individual Medley
    • 50-yard Freestyle
    • One-meter Diving
    • 400-yard Medley Relay
  • Friday
    • 200-yard Individual Medley
    • 100-yard Butterfly
    • 200-yard Freestyle
    • 100-yard Breaststroke
    • 100-yard Backstroke
    • Three-meter Diving
    • 200-yard Medley Relay
  • Saturday
    • 1,650-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Backstroke
    • 100-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Breaststroke
    • 200-yard Butterfly
    • Platform Diving
    • 400-yard Freestyle Relay

FINAL EDITION TEAM POWER RANKINGS HERE

PICK ‘EM CONTEST Here

Swimming fans can still enter our official Pick ‘Em contest until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday of the meet. If you haven’t done so already, click here to enter. By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

EVENT-BY-EVENT PREVIEWS:

You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Men’s NCAAs, including our top eight picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below.

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday 800 Free Relay Texas
Thursday 200 Free Relay Cal
500 Free Townley Haas, Texas
200 IM Andreas Vazaios, NC State
50 Free
400 Medley Relay Indiana
Friday 400 IM Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
100 Fly Vini Lanza, Indiana
200 Free Townley Haas, Texas
100 Breast Ian Finnerty, Indiana
100 Back
200 Medley Relay NC State
Saturday 1650 Free
200 Back John Shebat, Texas
100 Free Justin Ress, NC State
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay
Diving Connor/Zeng/Dinsmore

