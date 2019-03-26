All The Links You Need For the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Live results

Event previews, Pick ‘Em Contest, psych sheets, live results – we’ve got all the links you need to follow the 2019 men’s NCAA Championships here.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday 800 Freestyle Relay

Thursday 200-yard Freestyle Relay 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle One-meter Diving 400-yard Medley Relay

Friday 200-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving 200-yard Medley Relay

Saturday 1,650-yard Freestyle 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly Platform Diving 400-yard Freestyle Relay



Swimming fans can still enter our official Pick ‘Em contest until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday of the meet. If you haven’t done so already, click here to enter. By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Men’s NCAAs, including our top eight picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below.