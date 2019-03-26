All The Links You Need For the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Championship Central
- Live results
Event previews, Pick ‘Em Contest, psych sheets, live results – we’ve got all the links you need to follow the 2019 men’s NCAA Championships here.
EVENT SCHEDULE:
- Wednesday
- 800 Freestyle Relay
- Thursday
- 200-yard Freestyle Relay
- 500-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 50-yard Freestyle
- One-meter Diving
- 400-yard Medley Relay
- Friday
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 100-yard Butterfly
- 200-yard Freestyle
- 100-yard Breaststroke
- 100-yard Backstroke
- Three-meter Diving
- 200-yard Medley Relay
- Saturday
- 1,650-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Backstroke
- 100-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Breaststroke
- 200-yard Butterfly
- Platform Diving
- 400-yard Freestyle Relay
FINAL EDITION TEAM POWER RANKINGS HERE
EVENT-BY-EVENT PREVIEWS:
You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Men’s NCAAs, including our top eight picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below.
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|800 Free Relay
|Texas
|Thursday
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|500 Free
|Townley Haas, Texas
|200 IM
|Andreas Vazaios, NC State
|50 Free
|400 Medley Relay
|Indiana
|Friday
|400 IM
|Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
|100 Fly
|Vini Lanza, Indiana
|200 Free
|Townley Haas, Texas
|100 Breast
|Ian Finnerty, Indiana
|100 Back
|200 Medley Relay
|NC State
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|John Shebat, Texas
|100 Free
|Justin Ress, NC State
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|Diving
|Connor/Zeng/Dinsmore
