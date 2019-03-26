How To Watch The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

LIVE STREAM INFORMATION

All prelims sessions will be streamed live on TexasSports.com. Those live streams should be free to view. Here are the specific links for each day’s sessions:

ESPN will be broadcasting finals each night, also including timed finals of the 800 free relay. You can watch those, but will require a login through your cable provider.

Here’s the full event schedule, with livestream links:

Wednesday Timed Finals (6 PM CT)

800 free relay

Thursday Prelims (10 AM CT)

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

1-meter diving (11:30 AM)

Thursday Finals (6 PM CT)

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

400 medley relay

Friday Prelims (10 AM CT)

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

200 medley relay

3-meter diving (11:30 AM)

Friday Finals (6 PM CT)

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

200 medley relay

Saturday Prelims (10 AM CT)

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

Platform diving (11:15 AM)

1650 free – timed finals of all heats except final heat

Saturday Finals (6 PM CT)