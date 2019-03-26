How To Watch The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Championship Central
- Live results
LIVE STREAM INFORMATION
All prelims sessions will be streamed live on TexasSports.com. Those live streams should be free to view. Here are the specific links for each day’s sessions:
ESPN will be broadcasting finals each night, also including timed finals of the 800 free relay. You can watch those, but will require a login through your cable provider.
- Wednesday timed finals (ESPN3)
- Thursday finals (ESPN3)
- Friday finals (ESPNU)
- Saturday finals (ESPNU)
Here’s the full event schedule, with livestream links:
Wednesday Timed Finals (6 PM CT)
- 800 free relay
Thursday Prelims (10 AM CT)
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay
- 1-meter diving (11:30 AM)
Thursday Finals (6 PM CT)
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 1-meter diving
- 400 medley relay
Friday Prelims (10 AM CT)
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 200 medley relay
- 3-meter diving (11:30 AM)
Friday Finals (6 PM CT)
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 3-meter diving
- 200 medley relay
Saturday Prelims (10 AM CT)
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay
- Platform diving (11:15 AM)
- 1650 free – timed finals of all heats except final heat
Saturday Finals (6 PM CT)
- 1650 free – final heat, timed finals
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- Platform diving
- 400 free relay
