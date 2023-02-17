Alex Walsh Opts for 100 Breast Over 200 Fly for ACC Day 4 Lineup (Scratch Report)

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday Morning Heat Sheets

It feels a bit redundant to make Alex Walsh the headliner of yet another ACC scratch report, but given the combination of her top-end hyper-versatility and the prevalence of over-entering meets, it’s tough to avoid.

After she forwent both the 500 free and the 200 IM on Wednesday, it was pretty clear that she would swim either the 200 fly or the 100 breast today. She’s the defending NCAA champion in the 200 fly, as well as one of the fastest women ever in the event, but thus far it hasn’t seemed to be much of a focus for her this season. She’s “only” been a 1:55.63, which puts her in the top 30 in the nation and 8th on the ACC psych sheet. She does have a NCAA ‘B’ cut, so it is possible that she could still race the event next month.

Instead, she’ll race the 100 breast on Friday. She’s the #1 seed here and ranks 4th nationally this season with a 57.94 from the Tennessee Invite.

Walsh’s teammate Kate Douglass, another hyper-versatile swimmer, scratched the 100 breast, where she was the #2 seed behind Walsh. Douglass has already swum the 200 IM and the 100 fly this week, winning both, and she’ll swim either the 200 breast or the 100 fly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh, another Cavalier, scratched out of the 100 back. She was seeded #1, but NC State’s Katherine Berkoff, who was the #2 seed based on times this year, is the American Record holder in the event.

Top 24 Scratches

Women’s 200 Fly

Alex Walsh , Virginia (#8 seed)

, Virginia (#8 seed) Madie Hall, Louisville (#23 seed)

Kennedy Noble, NC State (#24)

Men’s 200 Fly

None

Women’s 100 Back

Gretchen Walsh , Virginia (#1 seed)

, Virginia (#1 seed) Emma Atkinson, Virginia Tech (#9 seed)

Ella Bathurst, Virginia (#14 seed)

Ashley Cusano, NC State (# 19 seed)

Katey Lewicki, NC State (#22 seed)

Abby Hay, Louisville – (#23 seed)

Men’s 100 Back

Max Wilson, Florida State (#7 seed)

Women’s 100 Breast

Kate Douglass, Virginia (#2 seed)

Jaycee Yegher, Virginia (#8 seed)

Sally Foley, Duke (#10 seed)

Ella Nelson, Virginia (#12 seed)

Coleen Gillian, Notre Dame (#20 seed)

Men’s 100 Breast