Rhyan White Scratches 200 Fly for 100 Back on Day 4 of SEC Championships

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alabama senior Rhyan White and Auburn junior Meghan Lee both dropped the 200 fly to focus on the 100 backstroke on Friday morning at the SEC Championships.

Jordan Crooks, the newest member of the 17-second club in the 50 yard free, also dropped out of the men’s 100 backstroke. He’ll focus on Saturday’s 100 freestyle instead.

Those were the only two top 10 scratches for Friday’s prelims sessions, though none were a particular surprise – Lee had the same seed in the 200 fly and 100 back, but neither dropped event was a primary for White or Crooks.

White is the defending SEC Champion (and US National Champion) in the 100 backstroke, and was the 2021 World Short Course Champion in the 200 backstroke. With two individual races left, those were the obvious choices for her latest entries.

The Florida men take a 254.5 point lead over Texas A&M into Friday’s racing, well on their path to an 11th-straight title. The Aggies have 525 points, which puts them just ahead of Tennessee (500) and Auburn (499) for 2nd place, before a fairly-large gap to Georgia in 5th (401.5).

In the women’s scoring, the Florida Gators are also leading with 760 points – by a surprising 277-point margin over the defending champions Tennessee. Florida’s 17 all-time SEC titles are the most, but they haven’t won one since 2009.

Women’s 200 fly

Rhyan White , Alabama (#2 seed) – for 100 back

, Alabama (#2 seed) – for 100 back Meghan Lee, Auburn (#7 seed) – for 100 back

Zoe Dixon, Florida (#13 seed)

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 100 back

Talia Bates, Florida (#11 seed)

Men’s 100 back

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee (#5 seed)

Women’s 100 breast

Gillian Davey, Kentucky (#14 seed)

Men’s 100 breast

Vincent Ribeiro, Texas A&M (#20 seed)

Team Standings After Day 3

Men:

Florida – 779.5 Texas A&M – 525 Tennessee – 500 Auburn – 499 Georgia – 401.5 Alabama – 345 Missouri – 286.5 Kentucky – 244 South Carolina – 222.5 LSU – 160

Women: