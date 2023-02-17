2023 Women’s MVC Championships: Missouri State Extends Lead As Race For Second Heats Up

2023 Women’s MVC Championships

February 15-18, 2023

Iowa City, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (6x)

THURSDAY RESULTS

After an all-relay session on Wednesday night, yesterday saw the first full day of action in Iowa City. Yesterday’s races included the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter diving, and 200 freestyle relay.

Missouri State built on their early team lead from Wednesday and now tops the team standings by over 100 points. The race for 2nd is tight, with Illinois State holding 2nd by a 1-point margin over Indiana State going into day three.

The 500 free kicked things off with a tight battle between Missouri State’s Anna Lucas and Marshall’s Eszter Laban. Laban trailed Lucas by well over a second at the 400 mark, but a split a 57.49 on the final 100 to close to gap to three tenths. Lucas touched first at 4:51.27, while Laban’s final time was 4:51.54.

Illinois State’s Madyson Morse successfully defended her title in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.61. She topped the field by nearly half a second, with Kelly Sego (2:01.06), Olivia Herron (2:01.55), and Celia Pulido (2:01.81) coming in just a second behind.

Northern Iowa’s Faith Larsen touched the first in the 50 free at 22.50, marking a big personal best and a new program record. Joining her under the 23-second barrier was Illinois State’s Emma Feltzer, who clocked a best time of 22.96.

Illinois State’s Eva Reyes secured the team’s second victory of the night of in the 1-meter diving event. Marshall’s Grace Kelsheimer and Indiana State’s Bailey Betzer rounded out the top three.

The final event of the night, the 200 freestyle relay, was a close one. The top three teams touched within 0.31 of each other, lead by Missouri State. Their quartet of Jordan Wenner (23.30), Yuliya Zubina (22.66), Ulyana Zubina (22.76), and Lucas (22.92) got their hand on the wall first at 1:31.34, just 0.08 ahead of Illinois State. Larsen clocked the quickest split of the event at 22.26, leading Northern Iowa to a 3rd place finish.

Team Scores Through Day 2: