Alex Walsh Leads Four UVA Swimmers in 200 Breaststroke A Final in Record Time

On the final night of ACC Championships, Virginia’s Alex Walsh broke the ACC and meet record in the 200 breaststroke touching at 2:03.02 seconds.

This time is also the 3rd fastest time ever and puts her as the 2nd fastest performer ever, sitting behind Lilly King’s 2:02.60 (2018) and 2:02.90 (2019), and places her ahead of teammate Kate Douglass (2:03.14), which she posted during a time trial at the Cavalier Invite earlier this month, and was the former ACC record.

Douglass did not swim the 200 breaststroke tonight, and instead won the 100 freestyle (46.81), touching just before teammate Gretchen Walsh (46.86).

During Saturday’s prelims session, Walsh was seeded with a “no-time,” which left her swimming in the first heat of the day. There, she finished way ahead of her competitors and posted a 2:05.11, which seeded her 1st heading into finals.

Walsh’s swim de-throned NC State’s Sophie Hansson, who was seeking a four-peat in this event. Hansson took 2nd (2:03.75), which is faster than her time that won her an NCAA title in the event last year (2:03.86). At the 2021 ACC Championships, Hansson’s winning time was 2:04.87 seconds.

The Cavaliers have a glut of 200 breaststrokers. In addition to Walsh, who says that she is not planning to swim this event at the NCAA Championships, Virginia has many dominant 200 breaststrokers.

Nelson placed 3rd in this event at the 2021 ACC Championships (2:05.91) and placed 2nd to Hansson at the NCAA Championships last season (2:04.35).

In 2021, Keating was 4th in the 200 breaststroke at ACC Championships (2:07.52) and 21st in the 200 breaststroke at NCAA Championships. (2:08.97). Last season, Wenger was 7th at NCAA Championships (2:06.90) and 7th at NCAA Championships (2:08.93). Last year at the NCAA Championships, Walsh finished 5th in the 200 breaststroke (2:05.86) and swam the 200 backstroke instead of the 200 breaststroke at ACC Championships where she finished 3rd (1:51.12).