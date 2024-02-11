Ahmed Hafnaoui Finishes 17th in 400 Free Prelims After Last Year’s World Champs Silver

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday morning at the first session of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships gave some answers about the level of preparation for this meet from one of the world’s best men’s distance training groups.

American David Johnston finished 12th in the heats of the men’s 400 free in 3:46.99 while 2023 World Championship silver medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui finished 17th, with both missing out on the finals in Doha.

Both swimmers skipped the NCAA season to go train with Mark Schubert at The Swim Team in Southern California. While their teammate Will Gallant was a late withdrawal for the meet, Johnston and Hafnaoui did decide to race.

Johnston, previously of the University of Texas, finished 12th in prelims in 3:46.99, about a second shy of his best time of 3:45.75. Hafnaoui, previously of Indiana University, was 17th in 3:48.05, off his 3:40.70 from last year’s World Championships that missed gold by .01 seconds.

It’s important to note that Hafnaoui has been back in Tunisia training for the last three weeks while updating his American visa, saying that he’s been using the plans of his Tunisian coaches and not Schubert during that time.

Other day 1 observations that gives us some indication of where top swimmers are in their tapers: