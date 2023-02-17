ACC Champs Day 3 Race Videos: See Kate Douglass’ Record-Breaking 48.84 100 Fly

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

In the first race of the night, Ella Nelson dipped under 4 minutes in the 400 IM to claim UVA’s first gold medal of the night. That time by Nelson made her the 11th-fastest in history and reset her own meet record, beating the 4:02.11 she swam last year.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

No full-heat race video at the time of publishing.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 3:

In what was surely the race of the session, Kate Douglass stormed to victory in the women’s 100 butterfly and established a new NCAA, American, and US Open record. She hit a 48.84 to join Maggie MacNeil in the 48-second club. Teammate Gretchen Walsh trailed with a 49.34 for second and Lousiville’s Gabi Albiero picked up another medal with her 50.04 for third.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 3:

Youssef Ramadan had an electric swim in the men’s 100 butterfly as he dipped under 43.93 to claim the top time in the country this season. Ramadan also reset his own meet record, which he previously held at a 44.08 from 2022.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Alex Walsh opted for the 200 freestyle over the 400 IM on day 3 of the meet and that decision seems to have paid off. Walsh took gold in the 200 free with a 1:41.63 PB, out-swimming teammate Aimee Canny and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 1:32.43 Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech ) / Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State) – 1:32.47 (tie)

A tie went down in the men’s 200 freestyle final when Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech ) and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State) each swam a 1:32.47. They tied for second place overall while Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano notched a 1:32.43 for the gold medal.