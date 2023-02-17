WATCH: Maggie MacNeil Blaze 48.99 100 Fly For SEC Record (SEC Day 3 Race Videos)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
*All videos courtesy of tamuswim*
Women’s 400 IM ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 3:58.23, Sydney Pickrem (TAMU) — 2019 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35, Elizabeth Beisel (FLOR) — 2012 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60
Top 8:
- Emma Weyant (FLOR) – 4:01.18
- Lauren Poole (UKY) – 4:04.62
- Giulia Goerigk (TAMU) – 4:06.84
- Mabel Zavaros (FLOR) – 4:07.75
- Kathleen Golding (FLOR) – 4:07.83
- Gillian Davey (UKY) – 4:09.21
- Hannah Ownbey (AUB) – 4:11.65
- Laura Goettler (SCAR) – 4:13.37
Emma Weyant rallied after some so-so swims to start the meet, winning the women’s 400 IM in a lifetime best by two seconds. She clocked 4:01.18, over three seconds faster than silver medalist Lauren Poole, who earned that medal for the second straight year.
Men’s 400 IM ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal
- SEC Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz (UGA) — 2017 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez (AUB) — 2018 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50
Top 8:
- Baylor Nelson (TAMU) – 3:38.14
- Anze Fers Erzen (TAMU) – 3:40.10
- Ian Grum (UGA) – 3:40.32
- Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) – 3:40.90
- Landon Driggers (TENN) – 3:40.94
- Mason Laur (FLOR) – 3:42.28
- Andres Puente Bustamante (TAMU) – 3:43.49
- Zane Rosely (UKY) – 3:44.33
The Aggies IM crew went to work in the men’s 400 IM, collecting a 1-2 finish courtesy of Baylor Nelson and Anze Fers Erzen. Nelson swam a new lifetime best 3:38.14 and with the win swept the IMs here at the SEC Championships. Georgia’s Ian Grum opened the race fast, leading after the first 200 yards. He came charging home in the freestyle leg, just running out of room to catch Fers Erzen and taking third.
Women’s 100 Fly ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2023 ACC Championships
SEC Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships
SEC Championship Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35
Top 8:
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 48.99 (SEC + MEET RECORD)
- Meghan Lee (AUB) – 51.01
- Rhyan White (BAMA) – 51.47
- Andrea Sansores (ARK) – 51.77
- Olivia Theall (TAMU) – 51.80
- Olivia Peoples (FLOR) – 51.81
- Callie Dickinson (UGA) – 52.02
- Sara Stotler (TENN) – 52.64
It was all Maggie MacNeil in the women’s 100 fly ‘A” final. She shattered the SEC record and the championship record, both of which were set by Erika Brown at 49.38 in 2020. MacNeil torched a 48.99, dipping under 49 seconds for the first time since 2021, when she set the NCAA record (which was erased earlier in the day by Kate Douglass).
Men’s 100 Fly ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 44.04, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57
Top 8:
- Josh Liendo (FLOR) – 44.11
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 44.37
- Clement Secchi (UMIZ) – 45.08
- Bjoern Kammann (TENN) – 45.32
- Aidan Stoffle (AUB) – 45.93
- Connor Foote (TAMU) – 46.07
- Luke Brice (TENN) – 46.18
- Harrison Lierz (TENN) – 46.23
The races between Josh Liendo and Jordan Crooks will be a treat to watch for the next few years. Crooks was turned first at the 50, but Liendo made his move on the back half of the race, splitting 23.84. The Canadian Olympian grabbed the win in 44.11, a new personal best. Crooks’ touched second in 44.37, off the 44.04 championship record that he swam in prelims.
Women’s 200 Free ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:41.21, Meghan Romano (UGA) — 2012 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:41.83, Shannon Vreeland (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42
Top 8:
- Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 1:42.64
- Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) – 1:43.37
- Micayla Cronk (FLOR) – 1:43.77
- Talia Bates (FLOR) – 1:44.37
- Polina Nevmovenko (AUB) – 1:44.39
- Ekaterina Nikonova (FLOR) – 1:44.63
- Izzy Gati (UKY) – 1:44.97
- Kaitlynn Wheeler (UKY) – 1:45.18
The Gater trio of Micayla Cronk, Talia Bates, and Ekaterina Nikonova were out fast, but Brooklyn Douthwright put together a powerful middle 100 (52.04) to take control of the race. Douthwright won the race decisively in 1:42.64, over half a second ahead of Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek.
Men’s 200 Free ‘A’ Final
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08
Top 8:
- Charlie Hawke (BAMA) – 1:31.20
- Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 1:31.34
- Macguire McDuff (FLOR) – 1:32.34
- Max Berg (UKY) – 1:33.00
- Brooks Curry (LSU) – 1:33.15
- Kaique Alves (BAMA) – 1:33.73
- Bradley Dunham (UGA) – 1:33.76
- Koko Bratanov (TAMU) – 1:33.93
Kentucky’s Max Berg shot out on the first 100 of the race, opening up an over half second lead. Over the back half of the race, Charlie Hawke, Jack Dahlgren, and Macguire McDuff all passed him. The title came down to the touch between Hawke and Dahlgren, with Hawke out-touching Dahlgren by .14 seconds. Hawke’s 1:31.20 is a new lifetime best for him.