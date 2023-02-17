WATCH: Maggie MacNeil Blaze 48.99 100 Fly For SEC Record (SEC Day 3 Race Videos)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

*All videos courtesy of tamuswim*

Women’s 400 IM ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:58.23, Sydney Pickrem (TAMU) — 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35, Elizabeth Beisel (FLOR) — 2012 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Top 8:

Emma Weyant rallied after some so-so swims to start the meet, winning the women’s 400 IM in a lifetime best by two seconds. She clocked 4:01.18, over three seconds faster than silver medalist Lauren Poole, who earned that medal for the second straight year.

Men’s 400 IM ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal

SEC Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz (UGA) — 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez (AUB) — 2018 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Top 8:

Baylor Nelson (TAMU) – 3:38.14 Anze Fers Erzen (TAMU) – 3:40.10 Ian Grum (UGA) – 3:40.32 Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) – 3:40.90 Landon Driggers (TENN) – 3:40.94 Mason Laur (FLOR) – 3:42.28 Andres Puente Bustamante (TAMU) – 3:43.49 Zane Rosely (UKY) – 3:44.33

The Aggies IM crew went to work in the men’s 400 IM, collecting a 1-2 finish courtesy of Baylor Nelson and Anze Fers Erzen. Nelson swam a new lifetime best 3:38.14 and with the win swept the IMs here at the SEC Championships. Georgia’s Ian Grum opened the race fast, leading after the first 200 yards. He came charging home in the freestyle leg, just running out of room to catch Fers Erzen and taking third.

Women’s 100 Fly ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) — 2023 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Top 8:

It was all Maggie MacNeil in the women’s 100 fly ‘A” final. She shattered the SEC record and the championship record, both of which were set by Erika Brown at 49.38 in 2020. MacNeil torched a 48.99, dipping under 49 seconds for the first time since 2021, when she set the NCAA record (which was erased earlier in the day by Kate Douglass).

Men’s 100 Fly ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 44.04, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023 SEC Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Top 8:

The races between Josh Liendo and Jordan Crooks will be a treat to watch for the next few years. Crooks was turned first at the 50, but Liendo made his move on the back half of the race, splitting 23.84. The Canadian Olympian grabbed the win in 44.11, a new personal best. Crooks’ touched second in 44.37, off the 44.04 championship record that he swam in prelims.

Women’s 200 Free ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:41.21, Meghan Romano (UGA) — 2012 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:41.83, Shannon Vreeland (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

Top 8:

Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 1:42.64 Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) – 1:43.37 Micayla Cronk (FLOR) – 1:43.77 Talia Bates (FLOR) – 1:44.37 Polina Nevmovenko (AUB) – 1:44.39 Ekaterina Nikonova (FLOR) – 1:44.63 Izzy Gati (UKY) – 1:44.97 Kaitlynn Wheeler (UKY) – 1:45.18

The Gater trio of Micayla Cronk, Talia Bates, and Ekaterina Nikonova were out fast, but Brooklyn Douthwright put together a powerful middle 100 (52.04) to take control of the race. Douthwright won the race decisively in 1:42.64, over half a second ahead of Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek.

Men’s 200 Free ‘A’ Final

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

Top 8:

Kentucky’s Max Berg shot out on the first 100 of the race, opening up an over half second lead. Over the back half of the race, Charlie Hawke, Jack Dahlgren, and Macguire McDuff all passed him. The title came down to the touch between Hawke and Dahlgren, with Hawke out-touching Dahlgren by .14 seconds. Hawke’s 1:31.20 is a new lifetime best for him.