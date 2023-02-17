Daily Swim Coach Workout #865

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday AM [1/4/21]
C2/W1
New Year New Opportunitie: Build Foundations physically and technicall. Speed-Endurance-Joy-Commitment
500 free dpc
300 IM kds
24×25 kick (add fast arms at flags, only as needed to make interval)
[2x ([email protected]:35/:30/:35/:25/:35/:20)] o=alt r&l side e=choice
pull 16×50 [4 [email protected]:00 working Tempo/4 fr @:35/:40]
5x
150 fr @ base (1:40/1:45/1:50/1:55)
3×50 (2 swolf/ 1 PP @1:00)
no breaks
8×25 max speed sprints
warm down with time
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
PP=Puah pace
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.