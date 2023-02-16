Kate Douglass Hits NCAA, American, And US Open Record With 48.84 100 Butterfly

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (results)
During day three finals at the 2023 ACC Championships, Kate Douglass blasted a new NCAA, American, and US Open record in the 100 butterfly with a 48.84. The time undercuts Maggie MacNeil‘s NCAA and US Open record of 48.89 from the 2021 NCAA Championships. Douglass previously held the American record at a 49.04 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, meaning that she is now the first American and second person ever to swim a 48 in this event.
Douglass’ swim marked a huge improvement from her prelims swim of 50.96 and was enough to give her the win over teammate Gretchen Walsh who came in with a 49.34 for the silver medal. While Douglass became the fastest woman in history in the event, Walsh advanced to the #6 on the all-time performers list and tied Louise Hansson‘s 49.34 for the #9 swim in history.
Women’s 100 Butterfly All-Time Performers
- Kate Douglass – 48.84 (2023)
- Maggie MacNeil – 48.89 (2021)
- Torri Huske – 49.17 (2022)
- Claire Curzan – 49.24 (2022)
- Louise Hansson – 49.26 (2019)
- Gretchen Walsh – 49.34 (2023)
- Erika Brown – 49.38 (2020)
- Kelsi Dahlia – 49.43 (2016)
Douglass opened her 100 up with a 22.86 on the first 50, which was actually a touch slower than the 22.67 that Maggie MacNeil split in 2021 for her record-setting swim of 48.89. Douglass was faster on the back half though with a closing split of 25.98 to MacNeil’s 26.22.
This time is Douglass’ third NCAA record of the meet following her performances on the 200 medley relay on night one where she, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Lexi Cuomo swam a 1:31.73 and on the 200 freestyle relay on night two when those same four women lowered the record to a 1:23.87. Douglass’ teammate Gretchen Walsh broke another NCAA record on night two when she hit a 20.83 to win the individual 50 freestyle title.
Douglass is now 4-for-4 in her events, having won both relays, the 100 butterfly, and the 200 IM on night two with a 1:50.70.
I understand why it’s better for her to leave the NCAA after this year but dang I wish she was taking a 5th year. I’d love to see her throw down for another year and some more duals v the Walshs. The last 2 years of NCAA swimming have been 👌🏻
Not long after Douglass NCAA record McNeil swam 48.99 in SEC which announcer called the fastest time in the country to which McNeill just shook her head in disapproval
Interesting that Maggie went out 22.6 when she went 48.8 but 23.0 today when she went 48.9. More for NCs? Coincidentally, it looks like Kate was out 22.86 in both her NCAA win and today’s NCAA record.
1:50.15
Just another day in the office for Kate Douglass.