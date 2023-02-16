Kate Douglass Hits NCAA, American, And US Open Record With 48.84 100 Butterfly

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During day three finals at the 2023 ACC Championships, Kate Douglass blasted a new NCAA, American, and US Open record in the 100 butterfly with a 48.84. The time undercuts Maggie MacNeil‘s NCAA and US Open record of 48.89 from the 2021 NCAA Championships. Douglass previously held the American record at a 49.04 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, meaning that she is now the first American and second person ever to swim a 48 in this event.

Douglass’ swim marked a huge improvement from her prelims swim of 50.96 and was enough to give her the win over teammate Gretchen Walsh who came in with a 49.34 for the silver medal. While Douglass became the fastest woman in history in the event, Walsh advanced to the #6 on the all-time performers list and tied Louise Hansson‘s 49.34 for the #9 swim in history.

Women’s 100 Butterfly All-Time Performers

Douglass opened her 100 up with a 22.86 on the first 50, which was actually a touch slower than the 22.67 that Maggie MacNeil split in 2021 for her record-setting swim of 48.89. Douglass was faster on the back half though with a closing split of 25.98 to MacNeil’s 26.22.

This time is Douglass’ third NCAA record of the meet following her performances on the 200 medley relay on night one where she, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Lexi Cuomo swam a 1:31.73 and on the 200 freestyle relay on night two when those same four women lowered the record to a 1:23.87. Douglass’ teammate Gretchen Walsh broke another NCAA record on night two when she hit a 20.83 to win the individual 50 freestyle title.

Douglass is now 4-for-4 in her events, having won both relays, the 100 butterfly, and the 200 IM on night two with a 1:50.70.