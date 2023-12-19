6 in Class of 2025, Sprinter Marvin Johnson, Announces Verbal Commitment to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marvin Johnson, a junior at McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida. I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and everyone that has played a part in my life for all their support. I am so grateful for this opportunity! Go Gators !!!🐊💙🧡”

We ranked Johnson #6 in the class of 2025 on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys recruits. He is a talented sprinter who trains with McCallie GPS Aquatics and represents the Bahamas internationally.

Swimming for McCallie School at the 2023 TISCA State Championships, then-sophomore Johnson won the 50 free (19.87) and 100 free (43.60) with new Tennessee state high school records. He also split a 19.54 free on the end of the McCallie 4×50 medley relay.

Last summer, he won the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, and 50/100 fly at the Bahamian National Championships. A month later, he competed at the Commonwealth Youth Games, where he placed 2nd in the LCM 50 free (22.54) and 3rd in the 100 free (50.41). He also competed in the 200 free, 50 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly.

Johnson recently competed at Winter Juniors East, where he placed 4th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 free. He went a lifetime best of 19.73 in the 50; he was within .04 of his PB in the 100 free and half a second off his best time in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.73

100 free – 43.60

200 free – 1:39.33

100 fly – 48.95

Johnson will join SwimMAC breaststroker Jordan Willis in the Gators’ class of 2029. It took 19.75/43.11 to score in the 50/100 free at the 2023 SEC Championships (where fellow Caribbean sprinter Jordan Crooks of the University of Tennessee won both events, with 17.93/41.19).

