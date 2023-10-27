World Juniors Silver Medalist and 2025 “Honorable Mention” Jordan Willis Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Willis from Waxhaw, North Carolina, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Florida! First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, and my parents, who have given so much to allow me to do what I love. I am truly grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. I also would like to thank the coaches at UF for believing in me. GO GATORS!!! 🐊🐊🐊”

Willis is a junior at Marvin Ridge High School. He swims club under coach Chuck Batchelor at SwimMAC Carolina and is one of the top breaststrokers of the cohort. We ranked him in the “Honorable Mention” section on our Way Too Early list of top boys’ recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Last February, as a sophomore at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships, Willis placed 5th in the 100 breast with a PB of 56.20. He also clocked a 25.51 on the breaststroke leg of the Marvin Ridge medley relay that broke the North Carolina High School state record by .04.

Even more impressive than his 100 breast is his 200, which ranks second in the cohort – there are only three 2025 boys who have broken 2:00 in the event and Willis has already been 1:57.45 (which, unbelievably, is faster than his 200 IM of 1:58.27). The 1:57 came a couple of weeks after high school States at the North Carolina LSC Senior Championships, where dropped 2.9 seconds from his entry time to win the 200 breast state title. He came in 3rd in the 100 breast (56.34) and earned best times in both the 200 and 400 IMs.

Willis had an outstanding long course season. He swam the 50/100/200 breast at U.S. Nationals, placing 15th in the 200 and clocking a 2:13.50 in prelims. That time led to an invitation to represent the United States at World Junior Championships in Israel, where he took another 1.43 off his time to place 2nd overall with 2:12.07. That’s the 3rd-fastest time in American history for 16-and-under boys.

Willis is a member of the 2023-24 United States National Junior Team.

His best SCY times are:

200 breast – 1:57.45

100 breast – 56.20

Willis’s 200 breast time is already fast enough to score at SECs. He’ll overlap a year with 2023 conference champion Aleksas Savickas, who broke the SEC record with his 1:50.08.

