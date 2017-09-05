400 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1087 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Winter Haven Stingrays Swim Team (WIN – FL) is seeking an Assistant Head Coach for our year-round club. As a non-profit swim club, the team is community supported and overseen by our elected Stingrays Board of Directors. We take great pride in the accomplishments of our coaching staff. For information on our team, please visit our team’s website: Winter Haven Stingrays.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The Greenknoll Branch of the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut is seeking a creative and highly energetic individual with a passion to help foster the YMCA’s mission in our young competitive athletes. The position encompasses working with and under the direction of the Assistant Competitive Swimming Director to promote a positive and fun filled environment for our 10 to 12-year-old athletes to grow and develop not only as swimmers but as constructive members of the community.

ASSISTANT COACH (FOOTHILLS SWIM TEAM)

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Helper Coach to begin in September 2017. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

ASSISTANT COACH – PERFORMANCE GROUP / SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB

Santa Clara Swim Club, the Premier Swim Club in the Bay Area is looking for an experienced coach to assist our Hi-Performance Group. Practice times are in the afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm as well as some early mornings. Attending swim meets is required. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Ability to learn and adapt, A thorough knowledge of all four strokes, starts and turns, High level of enthusiasm as well as a desire to grow as a coach, and Loyalty to the program. Compensation is competitive and will be based on experience and performance.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

IUPUI is located in downtown Indianapolis, IN. As Indiana’s premier urban public research university, IUPUI believes in the power of transformation. We are committed to providing educational opportunities that transform the lives of our students, our community, and the changing world around us. It was this commitment that was behind the merger of the Indianapolis campuses and programs of Indiana University and Purdue University—some of which are more than 100 years old—that won accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission in 1969, creating IUPUI. We’re now Indiana’s premier urban research university offering more than 200 degree programs from both Indiana University and Purdue University. IUPUI Athletics is a Division I member of the NCAA and The Summit League striving to “recruit, retain, and graduate champions. For more information, visit the website at: iupuijags.com

HEAD COACH CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS CORONA, CA

We are seeking an ASCA level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim club, but may consider the right candidate with a lower ranking. CCAQ is a competitive swim team with an 18-year history. The team has swimmers from beginning level age group athletes to AAAA and NCSA qualifiers. Our alumni have gone on to swim and study at top ranked universities up and down the west coast. The team trains at three locations in the Corona area: Santiago High School (25-yard, 6-lane pool), Centennial High School (25 yard, 8-lane pool), and Roosevelt High School (50m, 8-lane pool in neighboring Eastvale). CCAQ is a nonprofit 501c3 organization under the direction of a parent volunteer Board of Directors, elected annually by the membership, and the Head Coach.

THE OLYMPIC CLUB – SAN FRANCISCO CA – JUNIOR AQUATICS MANAGER (LEAD SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH)

Founded in 1860, The Olympic Club in San Francisco CA, is one of the oldest Athletic Clubs in the country. The Olympic Club has long supported a nationally competitive masters program, and since 2009 offered a junior swim team as well. The junior team competes in Pacific Swimming zone 3 and has quickly made a name for itself. Olympic Club swimmers have excelled at the age group level, owning a pacific swimming 11-12 girls Medley Relay record and qualified its first 2 swimmers in program history to jr. nationals. While pacific swimming offers no shortage of incredible club teams, there is a shortage in San Francisco. A city of 800,000, there are only 3 club teams in the city limits. As such the Olympic Club program has quickly grown to over 150 members and seeks qualified coaches to continue carrying the club forward.

SWIM TEAM ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Red Bank Swim YMCA is seeking a full-time Associate Head Coach for its year round competitive swim team of 335 swimmers at its Camp Zehnder/Wall facility located at the Jersey Shore in southern Monmouth County. Red Bank took 2nd place at this summer’s 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championships and was the 2016 New Jersey YMCA State Champions.

HEAD SWIM COACH – COMPETITIVE & DEVELOPMENTAL TEAMS IN TAMPA, FL

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a ‘4-star’ Charity Navigator and Guidestar ‘Gold’ rated non-profit charitable organization for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Join a cause-driven association with a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.

HEAD COACH FOR STORM SWIM CLUB IN ANTIGUA

Looking for a level 3 or higher coach to primarily train our competitive swimmers. Looking for a high level and high intensity styled training. Someone flexible, willing to do administrative work and meet entries. We need someone to run our small program consisting of 2 other local coaches. The Caribbean is beautiful! Serious inquires only- we need someone to start immediately.

ZEUS LOOKING FOR AN ASSISTANT COACH

The Zeus Swim Team in Norwalk, CT is accepting applications for an assistant age group coach. Zeus is looking for a coach who is eager to learn and can contribute to family oriented. Competitive swim club. A coach that is going to be enthusiastic, energetic, knowledgeable, reliable and responsible to work with our 12 and under age groupers and our pre-competitive group. The Zeus Swim Team is a nonprofit competitive eleven-month program and member of Connecticut / USA Swimming that trains at Norwalk High School.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Really enjoy working with kids on developing new life skills? Are you looking to develop new skills? We are looking for someone who has a passion for teaching kids to swim and helping swimmers get better. We will give you the skills to teach kids how to swim. SwimLabs uses Endless Pools, with warm water and adjustable current; they are equipped with in-pool mirrors and video cameras. We will teach you the SwimLabs technique for teaching kids. The kids love the warm small pools and seeing themselves on the video cameras using our advanced Dartfish diagnostic software

AGE GROUP COACH/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH: PALM DESERT SWIM CLUB

The Palm Desert Swim Club, a year-round swim club of 130 swimmers, located in Palm Desert, CA is seeking an Age Group Coach and Assistant Age Group Coach for our intermediate and developmental level groups. The ideal candidate will have a passion for coaching, teaching and be able to work with children of all ages. Applicants should have at least 1-2 yrs experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a position with significant growth potential, beginning with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins to 2hrs per weekday evenings and about one weekend meet per month. Generous salary for the qualified applicant. The Palm Desert Swim Club has an overwhelmingly positive club culture that will make any new coach feel welcome from day one.

LIFEGUARD (BEDFORD-STUYVESANT YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA is seeking qualified individuals who will be responsible for the health and safety of patrons using the facility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR (BEDFORD-STUYVESANT YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA is seeking individuals who will be responsible for maintaining safe conditions at the branch, and promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA of Greater New York aquatics policies and procedures. The Swim Instructor will also provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels and motivate his/her participants.

FULL TIME COACH

POSITION: The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Coach. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach. PHILOSOPHY: CSC takes pride in being a team for all ages and abilities while striving to provide training opportunities for all swimming levels. Emphasis is placed on “life skills” and giving every swimmer who wishes to swim the opportunity to do so. The Club’s mission statement is “Teaching Excellence Through Swimming, For Life.” To learn more about CSC, go to www.carmelswimclub.org.

HEAD COACH – IMMEDIATE

We have a 53 year old tradition of swimming in Manhattan Ks. Our team is 90 plus swimmers, where we emphasize teamwork, dedication and hard work. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right coach, our swimmers are inspired and our parents are extremely supportive!

AGE GROUP COACH

Piranhas Swim Club in Minneapolis/Richfield, MN is currently looking for an energetic coach to lead our Age Group 1 training group. This individual will be responsible for coaching the group, creating a season plan that is in-line with the direction of the team, and meet registration/attendance at applicable swim meets. The ideal candidate will love to work with kids with experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a part-time position with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins per night Monday-Friday and one weekend meet per month. Please send resume and references to head coach, Lucas Baarlaer – [email protected]

HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH

The Ashburn Village BLUE WAVE Swim Team located in Ashburn, Virginia, is seeking a Full Time Head Age-Group Coach. Candidate must have at least 5+ years of coaching experience preferably at the club level. This position has a direct report to the Head coach and must be a team player. The position is salaried and includes health benefits as well as retirement options. Candidates will be expected to lead their squads within the BLUE WAVE philosophy, foster a true TEAM environment, and work as a TEAM of coaches to help BLUE WAVE and each and every swimmer reach their potential in and out of the water. New season begins Aug 28th and the hope would be to have someone join as soon as possible from that point.

HEAD COACH: DCS (DOUGLAS COUNTY STINGRAYS), DOUGLASVILLE, GA

DCS is seeking an individual with experience training Senior Sectional qualifiers to novice Age Group swimmers for a full-time position as Head Coach. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years experience as a head or an assistant coach; they should understand the individual training needs of swimmers and be well versed in athlete development and stroke technique. He/she should be an excellent communicator and motivator for swimmers of all levels. Candidate must be ASCA Level 3 certified at a minimum. College level experience as a swimmer is a plus.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

GOLD is seeking an energetic, enthusiastic, and self-motivated coach with experience coaching top level 14 & under swimmers to beginning swimmers for a full-time position. Candidates should have four (4) or more years coaching experience, be an organized age group coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique. Being open minded to new ideas and ways of working with 14 & under athletes and a new team is a must.

MSA-ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swimming) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching mostly 12 and Under swimmers. MSA current has 550 year-round swimmers on the team. MSA is owns a 10-lane Indoor Pool that opened in Fall of 2016. Responsibilities of this position include coaching, assisting in dryland, as well as administrative duties related to the group and overall team operations. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, experience with swimming as a coach or athlete, excellent organization and communication skills, and a desire to study and progress as a coach and a professional. Should have ASCA level two coaching certification, or ability to obtain quickly. This is a great opportunity for with a competitive salary ($30k-$33k) with bonus opportunity, paid vacations, and retirement plan. Position starts in Sept. of 2017. Please send resume, cover letter and references to [email protected]

LIFEGUARD

The Lionville YMCA is looking for individuals to join our fantastic pool staff! We are seeking enthusiastic, energetic and mature individuals to serve as lifeguards. The safety of our members is always on our minds. Help us keep them safe and sound!

HEAD COACHING POSITION WITH THE SIERRA MARLINS SWIM TEAM

We are currently interviewing for our Head Coaching Position of the Sierra Marlins Swim Team. This is a program with a proud history of developing young swimmers from 6-Unders and Age Group kids to High School Champions, Collegiate Athletes and Olympic Gold Medalists. We are looking for a passionate coach to mold and inspire some amazing kids and swimmers. Someone who wants to create a sport culture in which he/she is viewed by the swimmer as a mentor, educator and role model.

PPD TIGER SHARKS – ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The Palatine Park District Tiger Sharks, a year-round swim club located in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, are looking for qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Age Group Coaches. The ideal candidates will work with swimmers ranging from 6-14 years old that include novice through championship level individuals. The positions will require early afternoon and/or evening practices during the week when school is in session along with morning and/or evening practices once school is out. There will be an option for meets over the weekends as well.

PPD TIGER SHARKS – ASSISTANT DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

The Palatine Park District Tiger Sharks, a year-round swim club located in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, are looking for qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Developmental Coach. The ideal candidates will work with swimmers ranging from 6-14 years old that are in the developmental aspects of the sport. Many of the swimmers have either just finished up with lessons or are simply new to the sport. The position will require early afternoon and/or evening practices during the week when school is in session along with morning and/or evening practices once school is out. There will be an option for meets over the weekends as well.

ASSISTANT MEN’S SWIMMING COACH – NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Head Men’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s Swimming Coach and assists the Head Coach in the coaching and training of the Men’s Swim Team.

ASSISTANT HEAD SWIM COACH – PANTHERS SWIM TEAM

The Bay Club Company is headquartered in San Francisco, with clubs from Marin to San Diego and a team of more 3,000 associates who are guided by integrity, innovation, growth, and community. Sparked by imagination and a progressive culture, the Company has entered a growth plan that has taken it from 12 clubs to more than 20 properties in an 18-month period, with continued accelerated growth anticipated over the next five years. And we’re looking for talented and motivated individuals—who also believe in living life happy—to join our quickly growing team!

KING’S COLLEGE SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

King’s College (PA) is seeking qualified applicants for position of Swimming Intern for Men’s & Women’s Swimming. RESPONSIBILITIES: To provide assistance to the Head Coach in areas of the program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, competition, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics. Bachelor’s Degree required. Acceptance into the Graduate Program if wishing to take graduate classes. Previous experience competing at the college level preferred. Applicants must also be certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding upon hiring. This position will provide a Stipend, Housing, Meals, and Graduate classes in the future if desired.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH- MANHATTAN COLLEGE

May include but not limited to: Manage and direct the program to include recruitment of qualified student-athletes. Meet and practice scheduling, direction of practices, teaching and demonstrating coaching skills. Supporting student-athlete academic success. Develop championship teams, while maintaining the highest ethical standards. Builds and sustains positive relationships with student-athletes, former players, faculty, alumni, and staff. Represents the College positively when interacting with community, alumni, high school, club coaches, and media.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery Barracudas is seeking a motivated, skilled, and pro-active Age Group Coach for its year-round competitive swim team program. With over 35 years of excellence in and outside the pool, we are seeking a coach who will live and teach through the YMCA core values and mission. The ideal candidate will have a passion for swimming and the drive to develop young swimmers and desire to take further steps in his/her professional development. The Age Group Coach will be leading the 12& Under group as well as our pre-development program.

AGE GROUP COACHING POSITION – COTO SWIMMING

COTO Swimming is a team of approximately 80 members located in Coto de Caza, California. COTO is a member of Southern California Swimming. We are looking to fill an Age Group Coaching position, with the best candidate possible to fit our team. Candidate will be working primarily with 10 & under athletes, and consists of 10-15 hours of coaching Monday – Friday, including occasional weekend swim meets.

DAYTIME AND HEAD LIFEGUARDS

We are currently seeking Daytime and Head Lifeguards to join our team. Must be willing to work days (obviously) show initiative and delegate responsibilities as needed. Free membership to our brand new, state of the art facility is included! This is a great opportunity for individuals looking to pursue a career in aquatics. Our facility includes a 12 lane competition pool, a Swimex PT pool with underwater cameras, and a soon to be completed lesson pool.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/LIFEGUARD

Since the late nineties, our client has been pioneering human performance for elite athletes, U.S. military special operations forces, and innovative global corporations. Our client designs and delivers health and performance game plans that guide people to achieve higher levels of success.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

Individuals in this job must be at least 18 years of age and have the following abilities: demonstrated ability to teach the development of swimming skills; instruct and observe proper stroke techniques; motivate and effectively communicate with members and parents; intermediate PC skills; exercise mature judgment and sound decision-making; effectively communicate information of YMCA programs to members and participants; stay alert to potential safety and security problems; get along with people of diverse backgrounds; lift a minimum of 50 lbs and have full range of body movement. Blood Borne Pathogens and Child Abuse Prevention certifications must be obtained and maintained.

THE COMMONWEALTH CURRENT SEEKS FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Boston based Commonwealth Swimming is hiring a Full Time Assistant Coach to work with our team of 75 swimmers aged 7-18. We are a small team with a close-knit staff and lofty goals. This year the team qualified 10% for Futures, 20% for Sectionals, and 50% for our LSC Championships, and we hope to build on that success as we head into our third year.

AGE GROUP COACH, KARISHIM AQUATICS SWIM CLUB (KASC), NEWTON, MA

Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is looking for an Age Group Coach to help team members develop strong values, build self-esteem and meet their full potential. KASC swimmers participate in the highly competitive New England USA Swimming League and the less competitive JCC League, and have won the JCC championship every year since 2013. Karishim swimmers have qualified in the top 10 in New England.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Lionville Community YMCA in Chester County, PA, is seeking a, full time, Aquatics Director who can develop, organize and implement high quality YMCA aquatic safety programs. Under the direction of the Associate Executive Director, the Aquatic Director ensures the aquatics experience is safe, fun and enjoyable for members and program participants. Responsibilities include leadership of Y-Progressive swim lessons, private lessons, SPLASH and community outreach for year-round indoor pool and seasonal outdoor pool. The Aquatic Director will hire, train, schedule and supervise part time Lifeguard and Swim Instructor staff. The Aquatic Director is expected to work hands-on with aquatic programs when needed and fulfill general building director duties as assigned. The Aquatic Director will also perform other duties, as necessary.

LEAD/ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Randolph YMCA is currently looking for experienced and knowledgeable swim coaches to add to our staff. We are located in Randolph, NJ. This is a part-time position. Opportunities to work with both age group and senior groups are available based on prior experience. As a member of our coaching staff, you will be expected to attend practices and meets. Compensation will be based on experience level.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Club Wolverine is currently hiring an Assistant Swim Coach for our Brighton, MI location. This position starts September 5th, 2017 and involves 12-20 hours a week of coaching. Practices are held in the evenings with meets on the weekends.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club, a year-round swim club that has operated for over 50 years, is seeking applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club trains in Toledo, OH at St. Francis de Sales High School. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children. The candidate will be an assistant coach of our developmental level swimmers ranging in age between 6-10 years old. This position will require 3 late afternoon/evening hours on weekdays, and morning/afternoon hours on weekends.

PITTSBURGH ELITE AQUATICS ASSISTANT COACH

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ) is currently seeking to fill several coaching positions. A Junior/Senior Coach to work with 13 & over swimmers. This position would also have the potential to work with the Upper St. Clair School District and the Chartiers Valley School District as a high school and/or middle school coach.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH – WESTCHESTER AQUATIC CLUB

Westchester Aquatic Club is seeking qualified applicants for the following position: FULL-TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH who is energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Candidates must be able to work as part of a coaching team and with one or more groups in the age-group and senior programs.

SWIMMING INTERN

Wilmington College seeks qualified applicants for the part-time swimming intern. Wilmington College is a Division III member of the NCAA and a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruiting swimming student-athletes, recruiting sufficiently to meet overall enrollment goals by gathering prospects, igniting interest and working to arrange visits for prospective student athletes, assisting with home meet management, other duties as assigned by the Director of Athletics.

HEAD COACH FOR BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Bellingham Bay Swim Team has an immediate opening for an experienced, dynamic, highly

skilled and energetic Head Coach.

Title: BBST Head Coach

Reports to: BBST Board of Directors

Position Status: Full-time – Exempt

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

This is a full-time, 12-month position responsible for all phases of the swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies. The following primary responsibilities will include, recruitment of prospective student-athletes in coordination with Office of Admissions, administering swimming grant-in-aid program, coaching, mentoring, and retaining student-athletes in-season practice and meet planning; out of season conditioning, compliance with NCAA Division II, GLVC, and University rules and regulations, managing swimming operations budget including equipment, travel, recruiting, etc…, fundraising and alumni, community, and media relations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – GREENWICH MARLINS

The Greenwich Marlins, a U.S.A Swimming Level 3 Club in Greenwich, CT, has openings for two experienced age group coaches. These include both full-time Head Age Group Coach as well a part-time coaching position with the Junior and Senior Team. We are seeking communicative, energetic and experienced coaches willing to help the team reach its short and long term goals. The team is looking for motivated candidates that enjoy working with age group swimmers. Applicants must be willing to work flexible hours.

MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND POOL FACILITIES COORDINATOR

Urbana University, a branch of Franklin University, has an opening for a full-time Women’s and Men’s Swimming Coach and Pool Facilities Coordinator. The head coach is responsible for all aspects of the swimming program to include successfully organizing and implementing a recruiting/retention plan, integrating the program into the campus community, oversight of pool maintenance and athletic weight room maintenance, supervising practice/contests, management of program budget, fundraising to support the program, supporting student-athlete success and managing the program in accordance with department/university/MEC/NCAA rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMAN’S SWIMMING AND WATER POLO COACH

RESPONSIBILITIES/DUTIES: Reports to both Aquatics Head Coaches and assists in all phases of the 2017/18 Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving and Water Polo seasons. Assists the coaching staff with the organization and direction of all aspects of the NCAA Division III Swim and Dive and Water Polo teams.

NATIONAL PERFORMANCE CENTRE ASSISTANT COACH

British Para-Swimming is seeking a National Performance Centre Assistant Coach to support the Lead National Performance Centre Coach with the technical and operational delivery of the World Class programme within the Manchester National Performance Centre (NPC). We are looking for someone with demonstrable coaching experience with both junior and senior swimmers at club level, within a team environment. The successful candidate will also have a minimum of a UKCC Level 2 Qualification in Coaching.

SR. ASSISTANT COACH

The Portland Porpoise Swim Club is Hiring an Assistant Coach! This coach will primarily work with our oldest swimmers (Senior Age Groups) during their morning practices from 5:15 -7:15 AM, 5-6 days per week. The candidate will also help to run our afternoon and evening dryland sessions a few days per week. Attendance at weekend meets once per month will be very important, particularly when the Senior groups are competing. The assistant coach will work directly alongside the Head Coach to lead a large and diverse group of high school aged swimmers with a wide range of training needs and abilities.

ROSE BOWL AQUATICS – AGE GROUP COACH NEEDED

Age group coaching position available at Rose Bowl Aquatics. One position will fall either within the 11-14 age groups or the 13-18 age groups. Positions will be filled by best available candidates for the TEAM, including external and internal candidates. Candidates will be expected to lead their groups within the Rose Bowl philosophy, foster a true TEAM environment, and work as a TEAM of coaches to help Rose Bowl and each and every swimmer reach their potential in and out of the water.

YMCA LEAD SITE SWIM COACH PART TIME

Rowan Aquatic Club YMCA (RAC-Y), a 120 member YMCA-USA team, is accepting applications for the part time position of Lead Site Coach at the Stanly County Family YMCA (SCFY) in Albemarle. The Stanly County YMCA RAC location has approximately 50 members from beginner to experienced Senior swimmers, training in a 25 yard, 6 lane pool. This is generally an on deck position, coaching 5 days per week and approximately one meet per month.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Head Swim Coach position is a part-time, year-round position based in Salina, KS. The head coach will be expected to coach a minimum of three practices weekly, to coach swim meet sessions for meets attended by the club, and to dedicate approximately six to eight hours monthly toward administrative duties. The Head Coach reports directly to the Board of Directors.

FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE WITH FBST

FBST was founded in 1974 on the Fort Belvoir Military Installation as a Private Organization. FBST is experiencing fantastic growth by moving into the Fairfax County Recreation Centers. We seek coaches who are technique based first and foremost. We offer a system in which you will be trained should you accept the position. We seek highly ethical, moral and passionate coaches for our program.

WESTFIELD AQUATICS – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Westfield Aquatics, formerly Viper Aquatics, located in Westfield, Indiana (northside of Indianapolis Metro area) is seeking a Head Age Group Coach with excellent leadership, communication, team building skills and technical expertise. The Head Age Group Coach will work with the Head Coach to manage the operation of the team and will be supported by a staff of assistant coaches, as well as a volunteer Board of Directors.

MARLINS OF RALEISH SITE COACH AND POOL MANAGER POSITION

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team has a full time position as Site Coach and Pool Manager. MOR is looking for an enthusiastic, organized and driven individual to manage our new facility at Silverton in Cary, NC. and coach the MOR swim team at this site that will be starting from scratch. There are 10,000 swimmers in the local summer league with multiple summer league teams in close proximity of the Silverton Site to draw from.

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP SITE DIRECTOR – YMCA OF THE TRIANGLE AREA (YOTA) SWIM TEAM

The YMCA of the Triangle Area (YOTA) Swim Team is seeking a career-minded age-group coach to serve as the full-time site director within our program at one of our 9 training sites. YOTA is a 650+ swimmer, coach run and directed program (no parent board) based in Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Working with the Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Team Coach will be responsible for the vision, philosophy, administration and operation of the Y-DSC-GATORS Swim Team. Includes the budget planning, annual fundraising, development and administration of staff/coach recruitment, staff/coach training to build and strengthen stroke and technical proficiency to produce champions both in and out of the water, and yearly team goals for all groups.

ACCOUNTS REPRESENTATIVE; E-COMMERCE SALES

The FINIS USA Sales Team is seeking the best and brightest to take our key e-Commerce customers to the next level. This role is responsible for optimizing sales and brand presence on current e-Commerce platforms globally including Amazon, Raketun, e-Bay, Swimoutlet, as well as other strategic players in the e-Commerce field. The position will play a major role in new account acquisition with the e-Commerce platform. The manager will report to the Senior Director of Sales. This candidate will thrive in an energetic, fast-paced environment while maintaining the discipline to be methodical and organized to handle multiple priorities.

CUSTOMER SERVICE – TEAM REPRESENTATIVE

NorCal Swim Shop was established in 1987 and has 4 stores in Northern California. Founded by a swim coach to help swimmers and team obtain the things they need to train and excel. NorCal Swim Shop represents every major brand in the sport.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Bulldog Aquatic Club is searching for a Head Age Group Coach to work with swimmers from developmental to Senior level. The Bulldogs are located in Smithfield, RI and practice out of Bryant University. The Bulldogs compete year round as part of a USA Swimming team, with approximately 70 swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Private Athletic Club, located in Mount Pleasant, in search of a Head Swim Coach. All candidates must have a minimum of 5 years experience as a Head Swim or Assistant Swim Coach for a large swim team. The Head Swim Coach will be responsible for (1) the well being and safety of all team members, (2) organize the team schedule, (3) provide leadership to assistant coaches, (4) be prompt, dependable, and mature, (5) have great communication skills with parents, (6) possess exemplary communication skills with team members…

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH & PART-TIME SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Flyers Aquatic Swim Team (FAST) became part of the USA Swimming family in 2003. From the beginning, our team has been committed to being the best. We’re proud to be a Bronze Medal USA Swimming club with more than 300 athletes in programs ranging from Lessons to National Team. FAST is the premier age group team in the St. Louis area, having won Ozark Swimming’s Age Group championship meets for 7 consecutive seasons.

UPAC ASSISTANT COACH

The University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) is searching for a qualified, enthusiastic, and motivated Assistant Coach to join its coaching staff. UPAC is a USAS non-profit swim club composed of 100+ members that is rapidly growing in both membership and quality. UPAC primarily trains at the Curtis High School Aquatic Center in University Place, WA.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH- DIVING

The assistant coach for diving will assist the head coach in all aspects of the program that participates in NCAA Division I competition. Duties include but are not limited to: coaching, recruiting, coordinating practices, coordinating travel, program development, procuring equipment and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Specifically, this position works with members of the dive team to train them in the proper mechanics of diving.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Assisting in all aspects of a Division I intercollegiate program including instruction, conducting practice and teaching skill development, competition planning, film review, recruiting, budget management, team travel, and scheduling.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH (P/T)

Three years of coaching and/or playing in the sport of Swimming and Diving. In lieu of college level coaching experience, a combination of four years of coaching at the high school, college, professional or national team level and playing experience at the college, professional, or national team level in the sport of Swimming and Diving will be considered. Understanding of NCAA rules compliance (Played, Coached, or was an administrator in Division I,II, III program).

HINSDALE SWIM CLUB LOOKING FOR ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The Hinsdale Swim Club, a year-round swim club that has operated for over 50 years, is seeking applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The Hinsdale Swim Club trains in Hinsdale and Oak Brook. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children. The candidate will be an assistant coach of our developmental level swimmers ranging in age between 6-10 years old.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming is looking for energetic and enthusiastic Assistant Coaches to assist with growing our team. We are a Coach-owned, coach led swim club in NW Austin. We own a brand new 50 meter by 25 yard indoor swim center. We own our water!

UNIQUE CAREER OPPORTUNITY

SWIM STREAMLINE FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for the following position: FULL-TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH who is energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Candidates must be able to work as part of a coaching team and with one or more groups in the age-group and/or senior programs.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Coral Springs Swim Club, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is searching for a qualified age group coach. The swim program is a very successful year-round program. CSSC earned Gold Medal status in 2009 and 2010, and sent eight swimmers to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In total, the program has about 215 swimmers. For more information about the CSSC, please visit our website at www.swimcssc.com.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Norwich University, a member of the NCAA Division III and Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC), is currently seeking applications for a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The position is a full-time, ten-month appointment with a comprehensive benefits package.

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! (CLUB AND COLLEGE)

We are thrilled to offer an amazing opportunity to a driven, professional-minded swim coach looking to grow, mature, and improve! This is a combined position as an assistant senior coach within the YMCA of the Triangle Area (YOTA) Swim Team and an assistant coach with the newly formed William Peace University Men’s and Women’s swimming team.

HICKORY WILLOW SWIM ASSOCIATION SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Hickory Willow Swim Association is a 165 athlete swim club that trains primarily out of A.A. Stagg High School is Palos Hills, IL. HWSA seeks an experienced coach that will serve as its Head Age Group Coach. Candidates must have a least 3 years of experience coaching 14 and unders, preferably as a Head Age Group Coach but not necessary. This coach should have the passion and desire for the sport, have the ability to inspire their athletes so they can strive to reach their goals.

FULLERTON AQUATICS SPORTS TEAM SEEKS FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team (FAST) seeks a Full-Time Assistant Coach for the competitive swim team. The position consists of 25-30 hours per week on deck with swimmers of all ages, including Masters and post-graduates. Additional time will be dedicated to meet entries, communication with team families, organization of team events, and meet management.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACHING POSITION – TIDAL WAVE SWIMMING

Tidal Wave Swimming is dedicated to the long term development of student-athletes. We expect proactive coaching of all athletes, assisting swimmers in becoming the best version of themselves. Our team has approximately 275 swimmers, and has grown each year over the last decade.

AGE GROUP COACH WITH UNIFIED AQUATIC CLUB

The Unified Aquatics Club (UAC), a registered USA swim team with approximately 120 swimmers, is looking for an Age Group Coach for our Challenge group, which is mostly nine to eleven year olds. This group trains and participates at a competitive level of swimming.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

SwimAtlanta is a nationally recognized swim team. We run a top notch program with top notch coaches. We work hard to create a winning and competitive environment for Olympians to beginning swimmers.

NITTANY LION AQUATIC CLUB – HEAD COACH

Nittany Lion Aquatic Club is a year round USA swimming program, with approximately 100 age group swimmers ranging from novice to college age, a staff of 6-8 coaches, and an oversight board of elected volunteers. NLAC is independent from but principally uses the indoor and outdoor pools on the Penn State campus for meets. The Club traditionally hosts three short-course meets and two long-course meets annually.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Fordham University invites applications for the position of Volunteer Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, in the department of Athletics. Fordham University is an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. On deck duties coaching and assists with the coaching of the overall program.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Wichita Swim Club was formed in 1954 and has seen swimmers selected to US Olympic teams, the US Paralympic team, as well as many USA International teams. WSC has nearly 300 swimmers in its competitive programs and an average of 400-600 swimmers in its swim school program. WSC owns and operates its own 50 meter x 25 yard pool and facility on the campus of The Independent School, a private school in Wichita. Wichita is the largest city in the state of Kansas. It is often called the Air Capital of the world and is home to several large corporations. Wichita provides all of the amenities one would want from a large city, while maintaining a small community feel. It is a vibrant and growing community.

AQUATICS AND SWIM TEAM DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the District Aquatics Director and in accordance with Association policies, the Ft. Meigs YMCA Aquatics/Swim Team Director is responsible for the management of the entire Aquatics Lifeguard Team for the Fort Meigs YMCA branch of the YMCA of Greater Toledo and the Perrysburg City pool. The Aquatics/Swim Team Director will also function as the head swim team coach for the Ft. Meigs YMCA. This position will lead the development and implementation of innovative curriculum and activities, supervising, guiding and developing staff to ensure that participant’s development occurs in a fun, healthy and safe environment, and ensuring program outcomes are consistently achieved.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

