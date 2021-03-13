3x Colorado 5A HS A-Finalist Quinlan Hinerfeld Chooses Tulane (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinlan Hinerfeld of Fort Collins Area Swim Team in Colorado has verbally committed to Tulane for fall 2022. Hinerfeld is a junior at Rocky Mountain High School.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Tulane…Roll Wave! New Orleans will be an awesome city to continue my swim and school careers and I feel very fortunate to have been accepted to this amazing group of swimmers, excellent coaching staff, and inspiring institution!!!

Best SCY times:

100 back – 55.42

200 back – 2:00.53 (alt-adjusted = 1:59.33)

200 IM – 2:05.73

400 IM – 4:29.10

100 fly – 57.59

100 free – 52.85

200 free – 1:55.72

Hinerfeld is a strong backstroker, bringing in a 55.42 in the 100 and an altitude-adjust sub-2:00 200 back. She’s also impressive in the IMs, and should contribute in both at the conference level for Tulane.

At the 2021 Colorado HS 5A State Championships this week, Hinerfeld finished top-eight in the 200 IM (2:05.73) and 100 back (55.88). She also hit a 26.05 leading off Rocky Mountain’s 200 medley relay. She was also an A-finalist in the 100 back in 2020 as a sophomore.

Hinerfeld would’ve been #2 in the 200 back and #3 in the 100 back on Tulane’s roster this year. Freshman Danielle Titus led Tulane in the backstrokes this season, finishing runner-up in the 100 back (53.85) at the 2020 AAC Championships and third in the 200 back (1:59.08). Hinerfeld comes in with A-final speed in both backstrokes and B-final speed in the 200 IM.

In Tulane’s class of 2026, Hinerfeld joins Elena Gingras, Olcaytu Hatipoğlu and Sydney Mullin.

