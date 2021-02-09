Oregon High School State Champion Elena Gingras Verbally Commits to Tulane

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Elena Gingras from Portland, Oregon has announced her intention to swim and study at Tulane University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Tulane University! Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who supported me and helped me get here. Roll Wave 💚🌊”

Gingras attends Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton; she trains year-round with Lake Oswego Swim Club. In her freshman year of high school swimming, she won the 500 free (5:04.49) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (59.94) at the 2019 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships.

Last spring, she picked up five best times at the Oregon Swimming Region XII Senior Championships, including the 1650 free, where she earned a Futures cut, the 200/500 free, the 100 back, and the 100 fly. Earlier, in January 2020, she had updated her PBs in the 100 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:05.81

1000 free – 10:42.54

500 free – 4:57.50

200 free – 1:51.51

100 free – 53.20

50 free – 24.98

200 back – 2:07.19

100 back – 59.33

200 fly – 2:10.39

100 fly – 59.29

400 IM – 4:38.09

200 IM – 2:10.30

Gingras will enter Tulane’s class of 2026 with Olcaytu Hatipoğlu and Sydney Mullin. She will join a strong distance free program that saw three swimmers score in the top 16 of the mile, led by then-freshman Elizabeth Byrne (runner-up with 16:15.69). Gingras’ best mile time would have placed 15th. It took 4:56.04 to score in the 500 free (where Byrne’s 4:42.78 took second place).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.