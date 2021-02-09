Hokies Set 3 Pool Records on Final Day of VT Invite

VIRGINIA TECH INVITE

February 5-7, 2021

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

Championship Format

SCY

Finals Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “VT Invite”

The Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped the final day of their Virginia Tech Invite with three pool records, bringing the total to ten pool records broken over the three day meet. The invite served as a shave and taper meet for swimmers who aren’t going to make the 18-swimmer roster for the ACC Championships, which start next week, a final tune-up for swimmer who will be competing in Greensboro, and a chance for a few other swimmers from other schools, mostly NC State, to get in some racing.

After getting DQ’d the day before for an early leadoff, the Hokie men once again put together their ‘A’ team for the 200 medley relay and broke the pool record this time. The quartet of Blake Manoff (21.60), Carles Coll Marti (24.06), Antani Ivanov (20.26) Youssef Ramadan (19.42) combined for a 1:25.33, missing the overall school record by just 0.36s.

Those same four would later swim the 400 free relay, with splits of: Coll (43.16), Ramadan (43.26), Manoff (42.17) and Ivanov (42.99). That time of 2:51.58 again broke the pool record, missed the school record by almost the same margin (0.35s) and was exactly a second faster than the Hokies went in the same event to close out last year’s ACC Championships.