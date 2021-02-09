Adamchuk Leads The Way At Belarus Open Junior C’ships

2021 BELARUS OPEN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 3rd – February 6th

Brest, Belarus

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2021 Belarus Open Junior Swimming Championships concluded over the weekend, with the up-and-coming standouts from the nation taking to the Brest pool.

Taking down an age record on the final night of action was Ivan Adamchuk, a 17-year-old who wreaked havoc across multiple events before the 3-day meet was through. His national youth record took place in the men’s 200m IM, where the teen fired off a time of 2:04.52 for the gold. That result easily overtook the previous youth record of 2:05.16.

Adamchuk had earlier earned double backstroke gold, winning the 100m in a time of 56.40 and the 200m in a result of 2:01.28. Of note, the Minsk athlete got under the 56-second mark in the 100m back for the first time ever during the prelims, producing a super swift 55.95 as the top-seeded swimmer.

Adamchuk also scored the win in the 100m fly, busting out a mark of 55.52. That sits just .06 off of his lifetime best of 55.46 from March of 2019.

After his successful racing over the weekend, Adamchuk now ranks as the fastest European 18&U swimmer in the aforementioned events for the 2021 racing season.

Katsiaryna Repeka was a multiple winner on the women’s side, demonstrating her prowess in the distance freestyle events. The 15-year-old ace swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m free events, logging results of 4:24.68, 9:07.40 and 17:23.39, respectively.

Additional Winners: