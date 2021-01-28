Tulane Secures 2022 Verbal Commitment from Sydney Mullin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Mullin from Haddonfield, New Jersey has announced her verbal commitment to Tulane University beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Tulane University! I want to give a huge thanks to my family, coaches, teachers, and teammates for helping get to this point.”

Mullin is a junior at Haddonfield Memorial High School. She swims year-round with Jersey Wahoos and specializes mainly in freestyle and IM. She had a monster meet in December at the 2020 Middle Atlantic Swimming 18&U Winter Championships, where she improved her SCY lifetime bests in the 200/500/1000/1650 free and 200/400 IM. She placed 2nd in the 1650, 4th in the 500 free, 10th in the 400 IM, 11th in the 200 free, and 29th in the 200 IM and she earned Futures cuts in the 200 free and 400 IM. Last January she notched PBs in the LCM 200/400/800/1500 free and 400 IM at the Jim Wood Memorial Invitational. She made finals in the 200/400 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM.

In high school swimming, Mullin came in 9th in the 200 free (1:52.26) and 7th in the 500 free (4:59.43) as a sophomore at the 2020 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:52.11

500 free – 4:55.69

1000 free – 10:11.36

1650 free – 17:00.26

200 IM – 2:09.76

400 IM – 4:27.37

Mullin’s mother, Margot Thien Mullin, is an Olympic Gold Medalist. She was a member of the USA’s winning artistic swimming team at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the first time the event was contested as a team sport.

Mullin will overlap with current sophomore Elizabeth Byrne, who was runner-up in the 1650 free (16:15.69) and the 500 free (4:42.78) at last year’s AAC Championships. Mullin’s best mile time would have been the 14th-fastest at the conference meet. She also would have been a B-finalist in the 500 free and 400 IM.

