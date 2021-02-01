Turkish 50 Fly National Champion Olcaytu Hatipoglu Verbals to Tulane (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkish swimmer Olcaytu Hatipoglu has verbally committed to Tulane University for fall 2022 with plans to study engineering.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Tulane University. I am so excited to be a part of this amazing team and study engineering at Tulane. I am so grateful for my family, my coaches, and my friends who supported me during this process. #rollwave #committedSW 💚💙

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 27.18 / 23.93

100 free – 59.59 / 52.87

50 fly – 27.82 / 24.90

100 fly – 1:03.22 / 55.99

Hatipoglu is a sprint freestyler and butterflier, bringing impressive speed in the sprint fly, especially. In the 50m fly at the 2020 Turkish National Championships last march, Hatipoglu won the national title with her lifetime best 27.82. At that meet, she was also an A-finalist in the 50m free and 100m fly.

With her converted times, Hatipoglu would’ve been Tulane’s #2 50 freestyler and their #4 100 butterflier last season. Tulane’s fly leg was 25.4 at the 2020 AAC Championships, and Hatipoglu could immediately slot in as their medley butterflier as her converted 50 fly, flat-start, is a half-second quicker.

Hatipoglu would’ve been a B-finalist in the 100 fly at the 2020 AAC Championships, while she would’ve been a few tenths off of the 50 free B-final with her converted times.

Hatipoglu joins distance specialist Sydney Mullin in Tulane’s class of 2026.

