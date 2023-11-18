2025 “Honorable Mention” Ella Jablonski Sends Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Ella Jablonski from Seattle, Washington, has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2029. She wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! I am beyond thankful to my parents, teammates, and coaches for all of their support. It’s a dream come true to be a part of this team, and I’d like to give a special thanks to Coach Greg and Coach Katie for this amazing opportunity! Go Trees!! 🌲❤️”

Jablonski swims for Lakeside High School and Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club. She specializes in fly, back, and sprint free and we named her to the “Honorable Mention” section of our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At the 2023 Washington High School WIAA Girls 3A State Championships earlier this month, she won her third-straight 100 fly (53.29) crown and her second consecutive 100 back (54.66) title. Last November, her times in the respective events were 52.05 and 54.11. As a freshman she won the 100 fly (53.77) and came in 5th in the 50 free (24.18). This time around, she clocked a PB in the 100 free (50.06) leading off the Lakeside 400 free relay.

After notching PBs in the 100 fly and 100 back at last year’s high school States, Jablonski earned a string of best times over the next several months, beginning at 2022 Winter Juniors West, where she finaled in the 100/200 fly and went PBs in the 200 fly (2:00.25) and 50 free (23.23 relay leadoff). At the 46th Annual Washington Open in January, she won the 200 breast (2:16.42) and was runner-up in the 100 free (50.51) and 200 back (1:59.83). She also swam the 500/1000 free and 50/100 breast and left the meet with PBs in the 1000 free, 200 back, and 50/100/200 breast. Finally, she updated her 50/200 free, 100 back, and 200 fly times in March.

Jablonski competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly but her best times date from the summer of 2022 when she went 59.69 in the fly and 1:04.72 in the back.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 52.05

100 back – 54.00

50 free – 23.23

100 free – 50.48

200 free – 1:49.71

200 back – 1:59.11

200 IM – 2:02.47

Jablonski is the second public verbal commitment for the Cardinal. She will join #18 Annam Olasewere in Stanford in the fall of 2025. She will overlap a year with Gigi Johnson

