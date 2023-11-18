2023 NC State Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

We’ve come to the last day of competition at the 2023 NC State Fall Invitation at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. We’ll have heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, followed by the slower heats of the mile.

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff is top seed in both the 200 back and 100 free. She’s leaned into her freestyle throughout this meet, swimming the anchor leg on NC State’s medley relays, and might forego the backstroke. Her teammate Abby Arens heads the field of entrants in the 200 breast, while Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney is top seed in the 200 fly.

In the men’s meet, Hunter Tapp of NC State comes in with the fastest seed time in the 200 back, but just behind him is ASU’s Hubert Kos, who is having himself a heck of a meet, throwing down PBs all over the place. NC State’s Luke Miller and ASU’s Jack Dolan are the lone sub-42s in the field of 100 freestylers. ASU’s Léon Marchand is top seed in the 200 fly and 3rd see in the 200 breast; he has been sick this weekend and is likely to choose just one of those events. His teammate Ilya Kharun is seeded 2nd in the fly, while NC State’s Arsenio Bustos and ASU’s David Schlicht are the two fastest entrants in the breast with 1:52-mids.

Women’s 200-Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz took 3.2 seconds off her seed time and came within 8-tenths of her lifetime best (a 1:52.76 from 2023 NCAAs, where she placed 14th) with a prelims swim of 1:53.52 to lead the morning qualifiers.

Duke’s Ali Pfaff (1:54.65) and Molly Donlan (1:54.85) both notched lifetime-best times to qualify 2nd and 3rd. Pfaff dropped 1.2 seconds from her previous best, while Donlan improved by 2.1 seconds.

ASU’s Charli Brown and Army West Point’s Layne Peterson also beat their personal best times, qualifying 4th and 5th with 1:55.34 and 1:56.13, respectively. Brown swam this event at NCAAs last year.

Carmel Weiler Sastre from Virginia Tech qualified 6th with a season-best time of 1:56.66. She went a PB of 1:52.9 last year at the Ohio State Fall Invite and swam at NCAAs.

NC State’s Meghan Donald, Katey Lewicki, and Ashley Cusano, who were seeded 4th, 2nd, and 3rd behind teammate Katharine Berkoff, who scratched the event, added between 1.8 and 4.4 seconds in their morning swims.

Men’s 200-Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

Owen McDonald of Arizona State led the morning qualifiers with 1:40.39, only 1 second off his 5th-place time in the A final at NCAAs last year. Teammate Hubert Kos, who placed 3rd in that same final, qualified 2nd with 1:40.99. Teammate Jack Wadsworth was 3rd to the wall with 1:42.09.

Virginia Tech’s Nico Garcia went his best time of the season, but was about 3 seconds off his lifetime best from 2023 ACCs, to qualify 4th for the final ahead of NC State’s JT Ewing and Hunter Tapp, who both stopped the clock with 1:42.7s.

ASU’s Quinlan Gould, whose best time out of high school was a 1:48.0, was entered with a seed time of 1:46.2 and swam 1:43.92 to make the top-8.

NC State’s Chase Mueller, also a first-year, edged out teammate Ryan Weaver to qualify for the A final.

Women’s 100-Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8:

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff was about 9-tenths off her best time but still more than a body length ahead of the rest of the field with a 47.82 morning swim. Berkoff swam this event at NCAAs last year, finishing 5th with a PB of 46.87.

Arizona State’s Erin Milligan led the next wave of finishers, in which 2nd place and 11th place were only separated by 7-tenths. Milligan went 49.25, half a second off her season best.

Annabel Crush led a NC State sweep of 3rd-through-6th with 49.31. It’s the fastest she has been since 2022 ACCs by 7-tenths.

Teammate Tyler Driscoll took half a second off her lifetime best to qualify 4th with 49.34.

Katherine Helms edged Wolfpack teammate Miriam Sheehan by .01 for 5th place.

Duke’s Tatum Wall (49.47) and ASU’s Ieva Maluka (49.59) took the last 2 spots in the A final. Wall beat her previous PB by .04.

Men’s 100-Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8:

Jack Dolan cracked a lifetime best, taking nearly 3-tenths off his previous best swum at Pac-12s last season, to lead the qualifiers in the men’s 100 free with 41.57. Teammate Jonny Kulow also clipped his own PB (by .03) to post the second-fastest time of the morning, 41.63. Kulow and Dolan both made the B final in this event at 2023 NCAA.

Patrick Sammon made it a Sun Devil sweep of the middle lanes for tonight’s final with a 42.54 in heats.

Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech and NC State’s Luke Miler both clocked in at 42.69 to tie for 4th.

Women’s 200-Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8:

Men’s 200-Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8:

David Schlicht (ASU), 1:52.94 Andy Dobrzanski (ASU), 1:55.45 Cale Martter (ASU), 1:55.70 Carles Coll Marti (VT), 1:55.74 AJ Pouch (VT), 1:56.39 Kohen Rankin (AWP), 1:57.18 John Heaphy (ASU), 1:57.60 Joseph Hong (VT), 1:58.15

NC State’s Arsenio Bustos added 11.5 seconds to finish 19th with 2:03.88; ASU’s Leon Marchard scratched the event.

Women’s 200-Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

Men’s 200-Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 8:

Ilya Kharun (ASU), 1:40.84 Noah Bowers (NCS), 1:42.20 Alexander Colson (ASU), 1:45.78 Mikey Moore (NCS), 1:46.16 Carl Bloebaum (VT), 1:46.97 Mitchell Ledford (NCS), 1:48.31 Nathan Jao (AWP) 1:48.99 Alex Neff (1:49.04)

Women’s 1650-Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Current Top 8:

Men’s 1650-Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Current Top 8: