2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Freshmen, Mid-Majors, New Big 12 Shine on Day 3 Prelims

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Day 3 prelims are completed in Athens so let’s look at some of the fast facts from this morning. Read yesterday’s edition here.
400 IM
- Nicole Maier of Miami-OH made the ‘B’ final of the 400 IM qualifying t-15th in a 4:08.14. Last year, Maier won the B final of the 400 IM while swimming in an outside lane, can history repeat itself?
100 Fly
- Akron Abby Daniel made her 2nd final of the meet. Yesterday she swam in the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM. Tonight, she will swim in the ‘B’ final of the 100 fly after swimming a 51.34 for 16th this morning.
200 Free/100 Fly
- There are no freshmen in either final of the 100 butterfly and there is only 1 sophomore in the final as well
- The 200 free will feature five freshmen as the 200 free has three freshmen in the ‘A’ final while the ‘B’ final has two freshmen.
200 Freestyle
- 17 swimmers in prelims this morning would have made the A final in the event last year. Natalie Mannion of Stanford swam a 1:43.90 which was 8th last year in prelims to make the A final.
- The 200 and 500 frees have gotten a lot faster this season compared to last as 17 also would have made the A final from last year in the 500 free yesterday.
100 Breast
- The additions to the Big 12 had an impressive showing in the 100 breast. Both Cincinnati and Houston had swimmers make the ‘B’ final. Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye was 12th in a 58.61 while Houston’s Henrietta Fangli swam a 59.23 for 16th. Both teams joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.
100 Back
- Southern Illinois Celia Pulido did not qualify for NCAAs a year ago but made the ‘A’ final of the 100 back swimming a 50.98 this morning for 7th.
- After yesterday’s two three-way ties in the 50 free, another three-way tie happened this morning. Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann, Ohio State’s Nyah Funderburke, and UNC’s Greer Pattison tied for 13th swimming 51.43.