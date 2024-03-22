17-Year-Old Male Swimmer Facing Murder Charges From Deadly Crash That Killed Fellow Swimmer

A 17-year-old male swimmer is facing murder charges after he was the driver in an accident that resulted in the death of another swimmer, Flynn Mackrell, in November.

Mackrell, 18, died on Nov. 17 in a single-vehicle car crash in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. The car was driven by the now 17-year-old swimmer charged, who was 16 at the time.

The driver, who, as a minor, will remain unnamed, was allegedly driving in a residential area when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree, fatally wounding Mackrell.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of Ridge Road between Moran Road and Lewiston Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

The driver was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“The defendant is not being charged as an adult; he has been adult designated,” the Wayne County press release reads.

“This means that upon conviction an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the defendant as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated.”

Grosse Pointe Farms Police reported that both Mackrell and the driver were belted into their seats upon their arrival, but found Mackrell unresponsive.

The driver reportedly sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“The evidence in this case will show that the defendant was driving in a residential neighborhood at speeds that rival speeding on our Michigan freeways. Sadly, Mr. Mackrell lost his life as a result. We know that the rules of the road exist for a reason, speed kills. Driving 25 in a residential neighborhood is mandated, not a mere suggestion,” said Prosecutor Worthy.

The preliminary hearing for the driver was held on Thursday, March 21, and he received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for April 3 at 10 a.m.

Mackrell attended and competed for Grosse Pointe South High School in boys’ high school swimming. He last competed at the 2023 MHSAA Boys Division 2 State Championships in March.

The accident resulted in the season-opening dual meet between GP South and the University of Detroit Jesuit being canceled on Dec. 2.

Mackrell also represented the Grosse Pointe Gators and the Country Club of Detroit in club swimming.

On February 23, GP South Swimming & Diving announced that it will honor Lane 11 in memory of Mackrell.

The Starting Block of Lane 11 will serve as a permanent reminder of Flynn’s passion, dedication, and indelible mark on our hearts. May this memorial serve as a beacon of remembrance, inspiring all who pass by to cherish his memory and the profound impact he had on our community. Forever in our thoughts, Flynn will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Fly High Flynn. Your kindness and warmth continue to inspire us all.

You can find a full obituary for Mackrell here.