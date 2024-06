2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Results (One Upset, One Sure Bet)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Night 1 of the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials is in the books, and while there were only two finals, it was a wildly entertaining night, featuring a surprise World Record from Gretchen Walsh, some local flavor from Aaron Shackell with a surprise win in the 400 free, and America’s most reliable swimmer Katie Ledecky booking a ticket to her 4th Olympic Games.

Only two of those races counted for day 1 of the SwimSwam Pick ’em contest though.

In a race that felt pretty wide open, only 5 people correctly picked Indianapolis native Aaron Shackell to win the men’s 400 free. By comparison, a whopping 981/993 entries (99.2%) correctly picked Ledecky to win the women’s race, and of the ones that didn’t, many were people who didn’t finish making their picks.

But that doesn’t mean the women’s race was totally predictable: not a single person correctly picked 16-year-old Kayla Han, who was scratched into the final, to make the top 4. That swim bodes well for her 400 IM later in the meet.

Day 1 Event Winners:

Men’s 400 free – Aaron Shackell, Carmel Swim Club – 3:45.46

Women’s 400 free – Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club – 3:58.35 (Championship Record)

User Greg17815 was the dominant player on day 1, and he will receive a prize package from SpeedoUSA:

Daily Prize Winners:

Day 1 & Overall Standings