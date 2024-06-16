Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Shatters World Record In Women’s 100 Fly (Day 1 Race Videos)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Gretchen Walsh put on a stunning display during the opening evening session of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, smashing the world record in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 butterfly.

Walsh rocketed to a time of 55.18, knocking three-tenths off Sarah Sjostrom‘s eight-year-old world record of 55.48 set at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Watch it below:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Finals Qualifiers: 

  1. Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.18 WR
  2. Torri Huske (AAC), 55.79
  3. Regan Smith (TXLA), 55.92
  4. Alex Shackell (CSC), 56.78
  5. Claire Curzan (TAC), 57.24
  6. Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 57.77
  7. Beata Nelson (UN-WI), 57.80
  8. Kelly Pash (TXLA), 57.97

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

International (courtesy C Dawg)

While Walsh’s swim was undoubtedly the highlight of the night, she still has work to do to punch her ticket to the Paris Olympic team, with the women’s 100 fly final on tap for tomorrow.

Katie Ledecky and Aaron Shackell were the two swimmers who solidified their spot at the Games on Saturday, winning the women’s and men’s 400 freestyle events.

Watch Shackell and Ledecky go wire-to-wire en route to Olympic qualification, Shackell for the first time and Ledecky for the fourth.

MEN’S 400 FREE

  1. Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:45.46
  2. Kieran Smith (RAC), 3:45.76
  3. David Johnston (TST), 3:46.19
  4. Bobby Finke (SPA), 3:46.27
  5. Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:46.55
  6. Jake Magahey (SA), 3:46.89
  7. Daniel Matheson (SUN), 3:48.63
  8. Jake Mitchell (FLOR), 3:50.76

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

International/Poolside: Courtesy Kyle Maas

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

  1. Katie Ledecky (GSC), 3:58.35
  2. Paige Madden (NYAC), 4:02.08
  3. Jillian Cox (TXLA), 4:06.89
  4. Aurora Roghair (ALTO), 4:08.66
  5. Kayla Han (CSC), 4:08.21
  6. Anna Peplowski (ISC), 4:09.20
  7. Leah Smith (TXLA), 4:09.34
  8. Madi Mintenko (PPA), 4:12.05

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

International (courtesy C Dawg)

