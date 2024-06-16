2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Swims You Might Have Missed (Day 1)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The first day of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials is in the books. There was a lot of excitement at the top: a new world record, a hometown hero, and Ledecky doing Ledecky things. But now that the dust has settled, let’s take a look at some swimmers who had big swims in their own right.

Sean Green, 17, from Long Island Aquatics had a big swim in the 400 freestyle, dropping 2.49-seconds to clock 3:50.55. That time earned him an 11th place finish, the highest of any swimmer born in 2007. Green leans towards the longer distances, so he’ll be one to watch in the 800 and 1500 free. He is committed to swim for the University of Georgia starting in 2025.

There were a number of 17-year-olds who had drops in the 400 free. Norvin Clontz went his first PB in nearly two years to rank 13th (3:50.78). Sandpipers’ Luke Ellis dropped over three seconds to rank 14th overall (3:50.79). Further down, Max Carlsen (Las Vegas Swim Club) dropped around half a second (3:52.93, 22nd). And Aiden Hammer dropped nearly two seconds (3:53.07, 24th).

The future of American men’s middle distance swimming looks bright. The experience of performing well on the biggest stage will be crucial for these young swimmers as they look ahead in their careers.

On the women’s side, Mila Nikanorov lowered her time in the 400 free from 4:15.33 to 4:11.57 to finish 16th overall. She is heading to Ohio State in the fall and is also set to contest the 800 and 1500 free at this meet.

Campbell McKean dropped over a second in the men’s 100 breast, cutting down his entry time of 1:02.13 to an even 1:01.00. He ranked 21st overall, just two-tenths away from a semifinals berth.

We previously covered Gabe Nunziata‘s time trial in the 100 breast, where the 17-year-old rocketed up the 17-18 age group rankings to sit at #4 (1:00.36), a time that would have made it through to semifinals in the event, but it’s worth mentioning again as it may have flown under the radar.