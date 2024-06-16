2024 US Olympic Trials Day 1: Roster Update

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

What a Session! What A Session, folks! To track all those named to the US Olympic Team, please stay tuned to this space as we will be tracking all those who have made the Olympic team each and every day. We will also be tracking the Junior Pan Pacs team, which can be found at the end of the article.

Tonight, we saw two swimmers punch their tickets to Paris, Katie Ledecky and Aaron Shackell; you can read about their swim here and here. Due to the selection procedure, the second-place finishers Paige Madden and Kieran Smith have not yet officially booked their tickets but likely will due to the number of expected doubles (swimmers who qualify in more than one event double up on their events and thus do not take up an additional roster spot)

In the Junior Pan Pacs Roster Tracker, Kayla Han and Sean Green, as the fastest eligible swimmers in the event, are slotted into priority 2, and Madi Mintenko and Luka Mijatovic fall into priority 5. If anyone qualifies for the 2024 Jr Pan Pac teams and then later in the week makes the Olympic roster, they will be ineligible for the former. In the interest of complete honesty and transparency, the rosters listed below are UNOFFICIAL and will not be made official until released by USA Swimming.

As a reminder, the selection procedures for the US Olympic Team are as follows. The US is limited to 26 swimmers per gender and only 12 relay-only swimmers (which is shared between both teams).

Priority #1. The first priority will be comprised of both (i) the four best finishing

Available Swimmers based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best

finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the

Qualifying Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200

meter Freestyle. Limitation: If an Available Swimmer Nominated to the Team under Priority #1 in

the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle declines to swim the 100-meter Freestyle

or 200-meter Freestyle Events at the Olympic Games (pursuant to the

opportunity given to that athlete under Section 1.3.9) at any time prior to the

announcement of the Team on June 23, but remains on the Team pursuant to

Selection in another Individual Olympic Event, no additional swimmer will be

added to the Team in the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle. This limitation will

not apply if the Available Swimmer is removed from the Team pursuant to

Section 3.

Available Swimmers based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200 meter Freestyle. Priority #2. The second priority will be comprised of the second best finishing

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter

Freestyle.

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle. Priority #3. The third priority will be comprised of the fifth best finishing

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles. Priority #4. The fourth priority will be comprised of the sixth best finishing

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Robert Gibbs, who will be contributing to the roster tracking over the course of meet, detailed the Junior Pan Pacs roster selection process here . There is a cap of 20 swimmers per gender.