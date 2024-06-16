20,689 Spectators in the Stands at U.S. Olympic Trials; More Than Rio Record

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Swim fans in were treated to a world record on the opening night of the U.S. Olympic Trials, as Gretchen Walsh shattered the 100 butterfly standard set by Sarah Sjostrom in 2016. But those in attendance also got the chance to be a part of another record: the largest crowd at a swim meet.

With 20,689 swim fans in the stands tonight, crowd in the Lucas Oil Stadium surpasses the previous record of 16,000 attendees set at a finals session of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

There still are no publicly accessible numbers regarding ticket sales for the meet. In February, we reported that roughly only 2,100 tickets had been sold and tickets were being sold at a discount as recently as June 11.

Still, it’s undeniable that the energy so far has been electric. It certainly helped that the first event kicked off with the aforementioned world record, and it was only up from there as Indianapolis local Aaron Shackell became the first pool swimming qualifier in the next event.