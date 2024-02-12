2024 US Olympic Trials Have Sold Roughly 2,000 Tickets/Session in the Last 2 Months

With just over four months remaining until the 2023 US Olympic Trials, the latest count shows 22,202 tickets available for the June 15th session (day 1) of the meet.

That means roughly 2,100 tickets have been sold since mid-December, when USA Swimming began offering discounts to try and fill the behemoth Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A quick survey shows that this number appears fairly representative of other days of the meet, with some sessions have more seats in the higher tiers sold, with others having a few more tickets sold closer to the pool.

Most of the tickets being sold are toward the middle of the pool, leaning toward the start end versus the turn end. Those seats are considered to be generally preferred, and with tickets costing the same within each level of the building regardless of where they’re oriented relative to the pool, those are the ones that should sell first.

It has been just under two months since SwimSwam’s last survey of tickets where we also counted day 1 ticket availability. Since then, 2,118 tickets, to be exact, have been sold, meaning a sales rate of roughly 37 tickets per day. If that rate continues, that would be another 4,500 tickets or so sold.

Demand for tickets for sporting events often increases as the event gets closer and excitement builds – though that’s not always the case with undersold events. With more swimmers yet to qualify, though, friends and family tickets should still continue at a steady pace.

Carrying the math forward, the event is on track to have about 17,000 tickets remaining, meaning it would be less than half-sold relative to USA Swimming’s initial estimate of “up to 30,000 attendees a session,” though some sections have not been opened for sale yet,, so it’s unclear what is included in that number.

That would also imply far fewer tickets sold than the sold-out events from 2016 (pre-COVID) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, where around 17,000 tickets were sold each session, far more than have been sold so far for Indianapolis.

But as we keep reminding everyone, what a 40% full venue (one already reduced in capacity by 40%) might lack in atmosphere, it will make up for in gross revenue: a dramatic increase in pricing for the 2024 Trials could make up the financial gap of fewer tickets being sold. 100 level seats are roughly 3x the cost in Indianapolis as they were in Omaha.