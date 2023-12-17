24,000 Olympic Trials Tickets Left Per Day as USA Swimming Offers Discounts

USA Swimming has rolled out a 20% discount on single day tickets for the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials in what they are calling a “Nine Days of Swimming” promotion.

Each day through December 23rd, single day tickets for a different day of the 2024 Trials will be on sale. With the discount, single day tickets range from $268 per day for seats in the lowest, 100-level sections to $56 for seats in the 600 level of the stadium.

Note: this analysis excludes victory row seats, the best seats in the house, which have a very limited supply and are selling for $393 per day. Those tickets were $200 per day in 2020 (original pricing).

Even with the discount, those are much higher prices than in past years. In 2020, “Gold” tier seats cost $90 per day with the cheapest tickets running $60 per day – remembering that there are only two levels at the CHI Health Center in Omaha versus the six in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

At present, USA Swimming only has single day tickets listed as being available. In August, when three day and full session passes were still available, we counted 23,999 three-day passes available plus 485 all-session passes, for a total of 24,484 available tickets (based on a count of the first three-day session, with all sessions seeming to have a similar number of available tickets).

A count of one day of the meet done by SwimSwam today shows 24,320 tickets still available for that session. Without counting every day, that total seems pretty representative of the total available for most remaining sessions, with a few sections to the fringe of the pool still not opened up.

That means that, in spite of an effort to push LSCs to sell more tickets and discounts, little progress has been made in the approximately $24 million of unsold tickets that were still available in August.

That also still implies about 6,000 seats per session sold or blocked off, well below the sold out crowds of 18,000 seats that had become the norm for the CHI Health Center (COVID-19 exclusive).

USA Swimming reported $5.5 million in total event revenue at the 2016 Olympic Trials, though the event is co-owned with the USOPC and financial statements don’t make it clear how that revenue is distributed between the two organizations.

A sold-out CHI-Health Center over 8 days is worth somewhere around $10 million (estimated) in ticket revenue. With the new 9 day format, and significantly-higher ticket prices, even a crowd a third of that size is probably about $6 million in revenue already.

USA Swimming’s ticket sale remains until December 23.