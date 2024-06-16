2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Ledecky Makes in Four Olympics in a Row

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships

(AUS) – 2023 World Championships American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games

(USA) – 2016 Olympic Games U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series

(USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023 World Championships

(CAN) – 2023 World Championships 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky , 4:01.27

, 4:01.27 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

The two US entrants in the Tokyo Games will repeat wearing the stars and strips in Paris. Katie Ledecky and Paige Madden put in strong performances to punch their tickets. While Ledecky’s time was not as fast as her rivals to the north (Summer McIntosh) and down under (Ariarne Titmus), it marked her 30th performance under 4:00.

With the win tonight, the Gator Swim Club athlete will look to add another medal to her already impressive collection of 10. She previously had won the gold in 2016 and a silver in 2021.

Ledecky’s season-best was 3:59.44, and her outing tonight marked her fastest time since 2022 when she swam 3:58.15 to win the World Championship silver medal. In her post-race interview with Elizabeth Beisel and then again later with Brendan Hansen, Katie Ledecky thanked those around her for helping her get to where she is now. Ledecky will set up a rematch with McIntosh and Titmus, in what may be one of the races of the Paris Games.

Ledecky’s Splits

100 200 300 400 2024 Olympic Trials Final 56.89 1:57.18 (1:00.29) 2:58.54 (1:01.36) 3:58.35 (59.81)

Paige Madden, who finished 7th in Tokyo in a time of 4:06.81 has turned things around and just in time, as she has likely booked her ticket to Paris. Before today, Madden had recently set a new personal best of 4:03.02 in May, her first best time in the event since the Tokyo Olympics prelims, when she swam 4:03.98.