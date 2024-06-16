2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Ledecky Makes in Four Olympics in a Row

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Prelims Stream
- Day 1 Finals Stream
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships
- American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series
- World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023 World Championships
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90
- Katie Ledecky (GSC), 3:58.35
- Paige Madden (NYAC), 4:02.08
- Jillian Cox (TXLA), 4:06.89
- Aurora Roghair (ALTO), 4:08.66
- Kayla Han (CSC), 4:08.21
- Anna Peplowski (ISC), 4:09.20
- Leah Smith (TXLA), 4:09.34
- Madi Mintenko (PPA), 4:12.05
The two US entrants in the Tokyo Games will repeat wearing the stars and strips in Paris. Katie Ledecky and Paige Madden put in strong performances to punch their tickets. While Ledecky’s time was not as fast as her rivals to the north (Summer McIntosh) and down under (Ariarne Titmus), it marked her 30th performance under 4:00.
With the win tonight, the Gator Swim Club athlete will look to add another medal to her already impressive collection of 10. She previously had won the gold in 2016 and a silver in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
Ledecky’s season-best was 3:59.44, and her outing tonight marked her fastest time since 2022 when she swam 3:58.15 to win the World Championship silver medal. In her post-race interview with Elizabeth Beisel and then again later with Brendan Hansen, Katie Ledecky thanked those around her for helping her get to where she is now. Ledecky will set up a rematch with McIntosh and Titmus, in what may be one of the races of the Paris Games.
Ledecky’s Splits
|100
|200
|300
|400
|2024 Olympic Trials Final
|56.89
|1:57.18 (1:00.29)
|2:58.54 (1:01.36)
|3:58.35 (59.81)
Paige Madden, who finished 7th in Tokyo in a time of 4:06.81 has turned things around and just in time, as she has likely booked her ticket to Paris. Before today, Madden had recently set a new personal best of 4:03.02 in May, her first best time in the event since the Tokyo Olympics prelims, when she swam 4:03.98.
Ledecky looked very good in that 400 free
If we can get a 1:54 out of her in the 200 tmrw that bodes very well for the 800 and 1500
Just GOAT things