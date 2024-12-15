2024 SC Worlds Medal Table: Hungary Picks Up Their First Gold Medal of the Meet

2024 Short Course World Championships

Day 5 of the 2024 SC Worlds saw the most gold medals from the Neutral Athletes from Russia, who took home two, to jump Canada in the gold medal ranking. They won the 400 IM with athlete Ilia Borodin, and the 4×100 Mixed Medley Relay. With their two medals today the athletes have officially surpassed the number of golds the Russian Federation won at the 2021 World Championships of four.

The USA and Canada both won one gold medal, and both of them were World Records. American athlete Gretchen Walsh won the 100 fly, breaking the World Record for the 3rd time in the event and adding one to the US medal count. Canada’s gold came from Summer McIntosh‘s record-breaking 400 IM final.

Switzerland has also officially passed Australia, picking up their 3rd gold of the meet, also in world record fashion, in the 100 butterfly. All three golds have come from Noe Ponti‘s individual events, the 50 fly, 100 IM, and 100 fly.

The last of the gold medals went to the host country Hungary in the men’s 800 freestyle. Zalan Sarkany won the event in front of his home crowd, giving them their very first gold of the meet.