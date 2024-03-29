2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs – Florida Closing the Gap with ASU

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 2

Arizona St – 201 California – 169 Florida – 161 Indiana – 107 Texas – 106 NC State – 98 Tennessee – 86 Stanford – 84 Auburn – 67 Virginia Tech – 61 Georgia – 57 Michigan – 48 Ohio St – 42 Notre Dame – 39 Louisville – 30 (tie) SMU / Alabama – 26 – Texas A&M – 21 Florida St – 20 Missouri – 19 Minnesota – 17 (tie) Arizona / Miami (Fl) – 15 – Virginia – 12 Wisconsin – 7 LSU – 6 Purdue – 5 Brigham Young – 3 North Carolina – 2

Florida had a big morning in Indianapolis on Day 3, earning 12 finals spots with scorers in each individual swimming event. The Gators put 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly and 100 breast. They also earned B-final places in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free (2), 100 breast, and 100 back. All told, that projects to 122 points before diving and the relay. The Gators are expected to pass Cal and land in second place behind Arizona State tonight.

Arizona State earned finals spots in everything but the 100 breast, including 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly. They also picked up 5 B-final spots. Overall, the Sun Devils landed almost exactly where they were seeded, and are expected to maintain their lead over the field tonight.

Cal had 5 up and 4 down and will score in every swimming event, earning 40 more points than the psych sheet would have indicated. Four Golden Bears (2 up, 2 down) will make up 25% of the finalists in the 200 free.

Indiana had a big morning, earning A final spots in everything but the 400 IM. NC State, battling the Hoosiers for #4 in the team rankings earned 2 spots in the 100 fly A final and 1 in the 100 back, but Indiana is likely to pick up diving points, which haven’t yet been accounted for.

Georgia and Virginia Tech scored 2 A-final spots, while Texas, Stanford, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M came away with 1 each.

Louisville and Michigan outperformed the psych sheet, as did mid-majors Towson, SMU, and George Washington.

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3m Diving Florida 6/6 2/1 1/1 0/2 1/1 2/1 Arizona State 5/5 2/2 1/0 0/2 0/0 2/1 Cal 5/4 0/1 1/0 2/2 1/0 1/1 Indiana 4/2 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/1 1/0 NC State 3/4 0/1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 Georgia 2/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Virginia Tech 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Louisville 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Texas 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 Stanford 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Tennessee 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 Alabama 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Notre Dame 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Texas A&M 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Auburn 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Penn State 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Towson 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Ohio State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Virginia 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 SMU 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wisconsin 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 BYU 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 George Washington 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Florida State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Utah 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Team All Difference vs Seed 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3m Diving Florida 122 -14 32 24 15 24 27 Cal 99 40 6 14 32 20 27 Arizona State 98 -0.5 42 15 8 0 33 Indiana 57 21 0 18 13 14 12 NC State 56 6 1 35 0 0 20 Georgia 38 -16 22 0 0 0 16 Texas 35 -1.5 0 0 20 6 9 Virginia Tech 28 -5 0 13 0 15 0 Stanford 24 -24 0 0 7 17 0 Louisville 23 7 0 0 11 12 0 Michigan 21 9 0 21 0 0 0 Tennessee 21 -5.5 0 0 16 5 0 Alabama 19 -3.5 0 0 19 0 0 Notre Dame 19 1.5 0 0 14 0 5 Texas A&M 17 -13 14 3 0 0 0 Towson 16 13.5 0 0 0 16 0 Ohio State 15 6 15 0 0 0 0 Virginia 14 -4.5 0 0 0 14 0 SMU 11 5 11 0 0 0 0 Auburn 9 -1.5 5 0 0 0 4 Penn State 9 -4 0 0 0 7 2 Wisconsin 7 7 7 0 0 0 0 BYU 6 -3 0 6 0 0 0 George Washington 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 Florida State 4 -10 0 0 0 4 0 Utah 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

