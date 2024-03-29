Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs – Florida Closing the Gap with ASU

Comments: 5

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 2

  1. Arizona St – 201
  2. California – 169
  3. Florida – 161
  4. Indiana – 107
  5. Texas – 106
  6. NC State – 98
  7. Tennessee – 86
  8. Stanford – 84
  9. Auburn – 67
  10. Virginia Tech – 61
  11. Georgia – 57
  12. Michigan – 48
  13. Ohio St – 42
  14. Notre Dame – 39
  15. Louisville – 30
  16. (tie) SMU / Alabama – 26
  18. Texas A&M – 21
  19. Florida St – 20
  20. Missouri – 19
  21. Minnesota – 17
  22. (tie) Arizona / Miami (Fl) – 15
  24. Virginia – 12
  25. Wisconsin – 7
  26. LSU – 6
  27. Purdue – 5
  28. Brigham Young – 3
  29. North Carolina – 2

Florida had a big morning in Indianapolis on Day 3, earning 12 finals spots with scorers in each individual swimming event. The Gators put 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly and 100 breast. They also earned B-final places in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free (2), 100 breast, and 100 back. All told, that projects to 122 points before diving and the relay. The Gators are expected to pass Cal and land in second place behind Arizona State tonight.

Arizona State earned finals spots in everything but the 100 breast, including 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly. They also picked up 5 B-final spots. Overall, the Sun Devils landed almost exactly where they were seeded, and are expected to maintain their lead over the field tonight.

Cal had 5 up and 4 down and will score in every swimming event, earning 40 more points than the psych sheet would have indicated. Four Golden Bears (2 up, 2 down) will make up 25% of the finalists in the 200 free.

Indiana had a big morning, earning A final spots in everything but the 400 IM. NC State, battling the Hoosiers for #4 in the team rankings earned 2 spots in the 100 fly A final and 1 in the 100 back, but Indiana is likely to pick up diving points, which haven’t yet been accounted for.

Georgia and Virginia Tech scored 2 A-final spots, while Texas, Stanford, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M came away with 1 each.

Louisville and Michigan outperformed the psych sheet, as did mid-majors Towson, SMU, and George Washington.

**Will be updated after diving

 

Day 3 Ups/Downs**

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3m Diving
Florida 6/6 2/1 1/1 0/2 1/1 2/1
Arizona State 5/5 2/2 1/0 0/2 0/0 2/1
Cal 5/4 0/1 1/0 2/2 1/0 1/1
Indiana 4/2 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/1 1/0
NC State 3/4 0/1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1/1
Georgia 2/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Virginia Tech 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Louisville 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Texas 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1
Stanford 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Tennessee 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Alabama 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Notre Dame 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Texas A&M 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Auburn 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Penn State 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Towson 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Ohio State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Virginia 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
SMU 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wisconsin 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
BYU 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
George Washington 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Utah 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims**

Team All Difference vs Seed 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3m Diving
Florida 122 -14 32 24 15 24 27
Cal 99 40 6 14 32 20 27
Arizona State 98 -0.5 42 15 8 0 33
Indiana 57 21 0 18 13 14 12
NC State 56 6 1 35 0 0 20
Georgia 38 -16 22 0 0 0 16
Texas 35 -1.5 0 0 20 6 9
Virginia Tech 28 -5 0 13 0 15 0
Stanford 24 -24 0 0 7 17 0
Louisville 23 7 0 0 11 12 0
Michigan 21 9 0 21 0 0 0
Tennessee 21 -5.5 0 0 16 5 0
Alabama 19 -3.5 0 0 19 0 0
Notre Dame 19 1.5 0 0 14 0 5
Texas A&M 17 -13 14 3 0 0 0
Towson 16 13.5 0 0 0 16 0
Ohio State 15 6 15 0 0 0 0
Virginia 14 -4.5 0 0 0 14 0
SMU 11 5 11 0 0 0 0
Auburn 9 -1.5 5 0 0 0 4
Penn State 9 -4 0 0 0 7 2
Wisconsin 7 7 7 0 0 0 0
BYU 6 -3 0 6 0 0 0
George Washington 6 6 0 6 0 0 0
Florida State 4 -10 0 0 0 4 0
Utah 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

Projected Day 3 Scores**

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims 400 Medley Relay by Seed Day 3 Projected Rank
Arizona State 201 98 40 339
Florida 161 122 34 317
Cal 169 99 30 298
Indiana 107 57 28 192
NC State 98 56 26 180
Texas 106 35 6 147
Tennessee 86 21 32 139
Stanford 84 24 14 122
Virginia Tech 61 28 24 113
Georgia 57 38 2 97
Michigan 48 21 22 91
Auburn 67 9 12 88
Notre Dame 39 19 18 76
Louisville 30 23 8 61
Ohio State 42 15 0 57
Alabama 26 19 0 45
Texas A&M 21 17 4 42
SMU 26 11 0 37
Virginia 12 14 10 36
Florida State 20 4 0 24
Missouri 19 0 0 19
Minnesota 17 0 0 17
Towson 0 16 0 16
Arizona 15 0 0 15
Miami (FL) 15 0 0 15
Wisconsin 7 7 0 14
Penn State 0 9 0 9
BYU 3 6 0 9
George Washington 0 6 0 6
LSU 6 0 0 6
Purdue 5 0 0 5
North Carolina 2 0 0 2
Utah 0 1 0 1

 

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
4 minutes ago

Random question seeking answer: REX MAUER: STANFORD, is it just my quirky perception, or has he really been having a sub-par NCAA meet so far? I don’t see any kind of breakout performance, not even close? Am I just wrong?

1
-1
Reply
txswammer
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
3 minutes ago

Lea gave him too much taper advice 🙁

1
0
Reply
jp input is too short
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
2 minutes ago

Nah, he’s added a bunch. His 200 medley relay split was good but he’s just running out gas at the end of races (53 coming home in the 4IM versus 49 at Pac-12s). Guessing just a mistimed taper, unless he’s sick.

0
0
Reply
txswammer
5 minutes ago

it’s the way SwimSwam commenters have manifested the SMU transfers AND nc state’s likely 5th place finish

3
0
Reply
James Beam
10 minutes ago

A 3-way battle for the title is exactly what this sport needs. I think we all know ASU is going to win, but there is something to be said for a close competition.

It looks like Indiana is in a great spot for 4th place- they seem to be firing on all cylinders between swimmers & divers.

I’m perplexed at NC State. I can’t figure them out.

3
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!