2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs – Florida Closing the Gap with ASU

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- How To Watch The Meet
- Live Results
- Day 1 Live Recap
- Day 2 Live Recap
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Team Scores After Day 2
- Arizona St – 201
- California – 169
- Florida – 161
- Indiana – 107
- Texas – 106
- NC State – 98
- Tennessee – 86
- Stanford – 84
- Auburn – 67
- Virginia Tech – 61
- Georgia – 57
- Michigan – 48
- Ohio St – 42
- Notre Dame – 39
- Louisville – 30
- (tie) SMU / Alabama – 26
- –
- Texas A&M – 21
- Florida St – 20
- Missouri – 19
- Minnesota – 17
- (tie) Arizona / Miami (Fl) – 15
- –
- Virginia – 12
- Wisconsin – 7
- LSU – 6
- Purdue – 5
- Brigham Young – 3
- North Carolina – 2
Florida had a big morning in Indianapolis on Day 3, earning 12 finals spots with scorers in each individual swimming event. The Gators put 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly and 100 breast. They also earned B-final places in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free (2), 100 breast, and 100 back. All told, that projects to 122 points before diving and the relay. The Gators are expected to pass Cal and land in second place behind Arizona State tonight.
Arizona State earned finals spots in everything but the 100 breast, including 2 in the top 8 of the 400 IM and 100 back and 1 in the 100 fly. They also picked up 5 B-final spots. Overall, the Sun Devils landed almost exactly where they were seeded, and are expected to maintain their lead over the field tonight.
Cal had 5 up and 4 down and will score in every swimming event, earning 40 more points than the psych sheet would have indicated. Four Golden Bears (2 up, 2 down) will make up 25% of the finalists in the 200 free.
Indiana had a big morning, earning A final spots in everything but the 400 IM. NC State, battling the Hoosiers for #4 in the team rankings earned 2 spots in the 100 fly A final and 1 in the 100 back, but Indiana is likely to pick up diving points, which haven’t yet been accounted for.
Georgia and Virginia Tech scored 2 A-final spots, while Texas, Stanford, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M came away with 1 each.
Louisville and Michigan outperformed the psych sheet, as did mid-majors Towson, SMU, and George Washington.
**Will be updated after diving
Day 3 Ups/Downs**
|Team
|All
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|3m Diving
|Florida
|6/6
|2/1
|1/1
|0/2
|1/1
|2/1
|Arizona State
|5/5
|2/2
|1/0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/1
|Cal
|5/4
|0/1
|1/0
|2/2
|1/0
|1/1
|Indiana
|4/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|NC State
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Georgia
|2/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Virginia Tech
|2/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Louisville
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Texas
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Stanford
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Alabama
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Notre Dame
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Texas A&M
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Auburn
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Penn State
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Towson
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Virginia
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|SMU
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|BYU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|George Washington
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Utah
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Scoring Day 3 Prelims**
|Team
|All
|Difference vs Seed
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|3m Diving
|Florida
|122
|-14
|32
|24
|15
|24
|27
|Cal
|99
|40
|6
|14
|32
|20
|27
|Arizona State
|98
|-0.5
|42
|15
|8
|0
|33
|Indiana
|57
|21
|0
|18
|13
|14
|12
|NC State
|56
|6
|1
|35
|0
|0
|20
|Georgia
|38
|-16
|22
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Texas
|35
|-1.5
|0
|0
|20
|6
|9
|Virginia Tech
|28
|-5
|0
|13
|0
|15
|0
|Stanford
|24
|-24
|0
|0
|7
|17
|0
|Louisville
|23
|7
|0
|0
|11
|12
|0
|Michigan
|21
|9
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|21
|-5.5
|0
|0
|16
|5
|0
|Alabama
|19
|-3.5
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|19
|1.5
|0
|0
|14
|0
|5
|Texas A&M
|17
|-13
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|16
|13.5
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Ohio State
|15
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|14
|-4.5
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|SMU
|11
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|9
|-1.5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Penn State
|9
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BYU
|6
|-3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|George Washington
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Florida State
|4
|-10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Utah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Projected Day 3 Scores**
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|400 Medley Relay by Seed
|Day 3 Projected Rank
|Arizona State
|201
|98
|40
|339
|Florida
|161
|122
|34
|317
|Cal
|169
|99
|30
|298
|Indiana
|107
|57
|28
|192
|NC State
|98
|56
|26
|180
|Texas
|106
|35
|6
|147
|Tennessee
|86
|21
|32
|139
|Stanford
|84
|24
|14
|122
|Virginia Tech
|61
|28
|24
|113
|Georgia
|57
|38
|2
|97
|Michigan
|48
|21
|22
|91
|Auburn
|67
|9
|12
|88
|Notre Dame
|39
|19
|18
|76
|Louisville
|30
|23
|8
|61
|Ohio State
|42
|15
|0
|57
|Alabama
|26
|19
|0
|45
|Texas A&M
|21
|17
|4
|42
|SMU
|26
|11
|0
|37
|Virginia
|12
|14
|10
|36
|Florida State
|20
|4
|0
|24
|Missouri
|19
|0
|0
|19
|Minnesota
|17
|0
|0
|17
|Towson
|0
|16
|0
|16
|Arizona
|15
|0
|0
|15
|Miami (FL)
|15
|0
|0
|15
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Penn State
|0
|9
|0
|9
|BYU
|3
|6
|0
|9
|George Washington
|0
|6
|0
|6
|LSU
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Purdue
|5
|0
|0
|5
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Utah
|0
|1
|0
|1
Random question seeking answer: REX MAUER: STANFORD, is it just my quirky perception, or has he really been having a sub-par NCAA meet so far? I don’t see any kind of breakout performance, not even close? Am I just wrong?
Lea gave him too much taper advice 🙁
Nah, he’s added a bunch. His 200 medley relay split was good but he’s just running out gas at the end of races (53 coming home in the 4IM versus 49 at Pac-12s). Guessing just a mistimed taper, unless he’s sick.
it’s the way SwimSwam commenters have manifested the SMU transfers AND nc state’s likely 5th place finish
A 3-way battle for the title is exactly what this sport needs. I think we all know ASU is going to win, but there is something to be said for a close competition.
It looks like Indiana is in a great spot for 4th place- they seem to be firing on all cylinders between swimmers & divers.
I’m perplexed at NC State. I can’t figure them out.