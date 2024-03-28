Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs – ASU Breaks Away from the Field

Comments: 3

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

THURDSAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. (tie) Florida / Cal – 70
  3. Arizona St – 68
  4. Indiana – 52
  5. (tie) NC State / Texas – 50
  7. Stanford – 46
  8. Georgia – 34
  9. Auburn – 30
  10. (tie) Virginia Tech / Tennessee – 28
  12. Louisville – 24
  13. Michigan – 18
  14. (tie) Missouri / Alabama – 12
  16. Florida St – 10
  17. Ohio St – 6
  18. (tie) Texas A&M / SMU – 4
  20. (tie) UNC / Arizona – 2

The top-seeded and heavily-favored Arizona State Sun Devils broke away from the pack on Thursday morning, earning 6 A-final and 3 B-final slots for Day 2 finals in individual swimming events. While ASU had a bit of a setback in the 500 free, with only #1 seed Leon Marchand qualifying (2nd) for the A final, they made up for it by getting 2 in the B final (including Daniel Matheson, squeaking by at 16th place), 3 in the A final of the 200 IM, and 2 more in the A final of the 50 free. The Sun Devils are on their way to establishing a 40-point lead by the end of the night (although these numbers will change when the diving results are in).

Vying for position behind ASU are Cal, Florida, NC State, Texas, and Tennessee.

Cal nabbed 4 A-final slots; one each in the 500 free and 200 IM and two in the 50 free. The Golden Bears were up 29 points over the psych sheet for the morning. Texas, +11 points versus seedings, earned 2 A-final spots in the 500 free and one in the 200 IM. Tennessee put 2 in the A final of the 50 free.

Florida will have 6 finalists tonight; 1 in the A final of the 50 free and 2 in the B finals of the 50 and 500 free and 1 in the B final of the 200 IM. NC State had 1 up (200 IM) and 3 down (one in each event), pretty much even with their seeds. Michigan and SMU (both 1 up, 1 down) improved by 8 and 13 points, respectively.

Day 2 Ups/Downs (before diving)

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving
Arizona State 6/3 1/2 3/0 2/1 0/0
Cal 4/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0
Texas 3/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Tennessee 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Florida 1/5 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/0
NC State 1/3 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0
Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
SMU 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Georgia 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Auburn 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Alabama 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Notre Dame 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Indiana 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
BYU 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
LSU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Minnesota 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Ohio State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Stanford 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Virginia 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Virginia Tech 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (before diving)

Team All Difference vs Seed 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving
Arizona State 97.5 -10.5 25 43.5 29 0
Cal 65 29 15 20 30 0
Texas 41 11 30 11 0 0
Tennessee 26 -8 0 0 26 0
Florida 38 -3 10 4 24 0
NC State 26.5 0.5 2 19.5 5 0
Michigan 23 8 0 23 0 0
SMU 13 13 11 2 0 0
Georgia 22 1 20 0 2 0
Auburn 13 -2 13 0 0 0
Alabama 12 3 12 0 0 0
Texas A&M 13 4 0 13 0 0
Notre Dame 17 -5 0 0 17 0
Indiana 8 6 5 3 0 0
BYU 1 -3 0 1 0 0
LSU 7 7 0 0 7 0
Minnesota 9 -2 9 0 0 0
Ohio State 3 3 3 0 0 0
Stanford 9 -10 0 9 0 0
Virginia 6 -12 0 6 0 0
Virginia Tech 6 -12 0 0 6 0
Wisconsin 9 -16 0 0 9 0

Projected Day 2 Scores (swimming only)

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Scored Prelims + Relay Day 2 Projected Rank
Arizona State 68 129.5 197.5
Cal 70 87 157
Florida 70 78 148
NC State 50 60.5 110.5
Texas 50 41 91
Tennessee 28 56 84
Stanford 46 23 69
Indiana 52 10 62
Georgia 34 26 60
Virginia Tech 28 30 58
Auburn 30 23 53
Michigan 18 29 47
Notre Dame 0 35 35
Wisconsin 0 35 35
Virginia 0 34 34
Alabama 12 12 24
Louisville 24 0 24
Florida State 10 12 22
SMU 4 13 17
Texas A&M 4 13 17
Missouri 12 0 12
Arizona 2 8 10
Minnesota 0 9 9
Ohio State 6 3 9
LSU 0 7 7
North Carolina 2 0 2
BYU 0 1 1

 

 

3
3 Comments
Jeah
34 minutes ago

Who is the head coach of Arizona these days? How have they became completely irrelevant?

4
0
Reply
IU Swammer
1 hour ago

Any idea why Divemeets isn’t showing live results? They did for women’s D1 NCAAs.

4
-1
Reply
Jimbo
Reply to  IU Swammer
21 minutes ago

Its fixed

0
-1
Reply

