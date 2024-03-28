2024 Men’s NCAA Champs: Day 2 Finals Preview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The night will kick off with the 500 freestyle. Jake Magahey of Georgia led the way in prelims and will look to take back the title after winning the event in 2021 then finishing 2nd in 2022 and 3rd in 2023. Leon Marchand of Arizona State was not far behind Magahey this morning and was the top seed coming in. After already setting the NCAA record in the 200 free last night, expect Marchand to have more in the tank for tonight. After all, he dropped over six seconds from prelims to finals at Pac-12s.

The new American Record holder in the men’s 200 free Luke Hobson had the 3rd fastest time of the morning and will look to defend his title in the event. Cal’s Gabe Jett also makes a return to the event’s A final.

After not being seeded under the 1:40 mark coming into the meet, Destin Lasco of Cal led the way in a 1:39.34 in prelims of the 200 IM. He is the #1 seed by over a second as Arizona State’s Hubert Kos is the #2 seed as he swam a 1:40.40 this morning. Lasco finished behind Marchand last year in the event and will look to push through and earn the win tonight. As the team battle looms, it is important to see that Arizona State has three A finalists in the event as David Schlicht dropped almost a second off his seed time to be tied for #4 heading into the final.

The 50 free will conclude the individual swimming portion of the night. Florida’s Josh Liendo led prelims with an 18.33 and had a big night last night becoming the #2 performer all-time with his 50 butterfly split helping Florida to an NCAA record. The favorite coming into the meet Jordan Crooks of Tennessee is the only swimmer under the 18 second mark all season as he swam a 17.99 at SECs. Crooks will also look to defend his title in the event. Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano had a breakout summer last year making the Worlds roster for the US and has continued his momentum and is the #2 seed.

Cal’s Jack Alexy (3 seed) and Bjorn Seeliger (5 seed) are on the sides of Crooks from their swims this morning. Both made the A final a year ago finishing 3rd (Seeliger) and 6th (Alexy) respectively.

After the 1 meter diving final, the 200 free relay will take place. Florida comes in as the #1 seed but five other teams are seeded within a second of the Gators. Florida’s success in the 200 medley relay looks strong for them tonight as well. NC State also had success last night in the 200 medley relay setting a new American Record and are the #2 seed. With two people each in the A final, Cal and Arizona State also look to contend for the title.