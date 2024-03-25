2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: First Invites, Former Division III Swimmers Qualify, And More

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Official Psych Sheets Updated 3/15
Invited Swimmers By Team (not including relay swimmers)
Some history is being made this season for individuals and teams for men’s NCAAs. Read our fun facts from the women’s meet using the attached link and the men’s fun facts below.
MID-MAJOR PROGRAMS
- Delaware’s Toni Sabev became the program’s first NCAA qualifier in school history as he earned an invite in the 100 breaststroke as the t-#26 seed. He also will swim the 200 breast as the #40 seed.
- Kohen Rankin became Army’s first swimmer to qualify since 1987. Rankin swam a 51.62 in the 100 breast at the ECAC meet, a week after the Patriot League Championships to improve his chance of earning an invite. Rankin is the #22 seed in the 100 breast and the #32 seed in the 200 breast.
- George Washington earned an invite as Djurdje Matic earned his 2nd NCAA invite as he also qualified in 2022. This is the first time that George Washington will have swimmers at both the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships in the same year as well as the most swimmers the school has ever had make the Championships in the same season. Matic is the #21 seed in the 100 fly, #47 seed in the 50 free, and #68 seed in the 100 free.
POWER 5 PROGRAMS
- Notre Dame 5th year Tanner Filion competed for Division III Whitman College as an undergrad before transferring to the Irish for his 5th year. Filion won both the 100 and 200 backstroke Division III titles a year ago but has now made the Division I Championships. He made the cutline in the 100 backstroke as the #15 seed and is also the #32 seed in the 100 fly and the #35 seed in the 200 back.
- Another former Division III swimmer made this year’s meet as Arizona State’s Jack Wadsworth earned an invite after originally being an alternate. Wadsworth transferred from Division III Ithaca College in fall of 2022. Wadsworth is the #31 seed in the 200 back, the #37 seed in the 100 back, and the #55 seed in the 500 free.
- Another 5th year also had an impressive showing as Northwestern’s Andrew Martin earned an invite for the first time in his collegiate career. Martin spent his undergraduate career at mid-major program Xavier. Martin dropped over four seconds in the 500 and over 10 seconds in the 1650 freestyle this season.