Phoebe Bacon FULL 200 Back Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon surged to the lead on the 3rd 50 of the 200 backstroke and was able to barely hang on for the win, touching in 1:48.23. Bacon tells us what was going through her head during the race as well as where she is at looking forward to US Olympic Trials.

