2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re over the halfway point in these all-important Australian Olympic Trials, the sole competition that determines the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.

The green and gold lineup is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with, as Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus are among its weapons.

We still have 2 more days’ worth of high-octane racing set to unfold but you can re-live some of today’s big races with our photo vault, courtesy of Stephen Thomas and Delly Carr as noted.