2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Central
- Updated Psych Sheet
- Heat Sheets
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (VPN Needed)
We’re over the halfway point in these all-important Australian Olympic Trials, the sole competition that determines the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.
The green and gold lineup is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with, as Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus are among its weapons.
We still have 2 more days’ worth of high-octane racing set to unfold but you can re-live some of today’s big races with our photo vault, courtesy of Stephen Thomas and Delly Carr as noted.