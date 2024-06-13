Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re over the halfway point in these all-important Australian Olympic Trials, the sole competition that determines the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.

The green and gold lineup is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with, as Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus are among its weapons.

We still have 2 more days’ worth of high-octane racing set to unfold but you can re-live some of today’s big races with our photo vault, courtesy of Stephen Thomas and Delly Carr as noted.

Ariarne Titmus, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Kaylee McKeown, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Timothy Hodge, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Elizabeth Dekkers, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Elizabeth Dekkers, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Kyle Chalmers, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Jaclyn Barclay, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

 

William Yang with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

William Petric with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Emily Seebohm, Jaclyn Barclay with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Se-Bom Lee with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Elizabeth Dekkers with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Elizabeth Dekkers with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Elizabeth Dekkers with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kyle Chalmers, William Yang with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

 

Kyle Chalmers with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kaylee McKeown with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kai Taylor with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Jaclyn Barclay with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Iona Anderson with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Hannah Fredericks with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Cody Simpson with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Brendon Smith with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Abbey Connor with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kyle Chalmers with permission, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

