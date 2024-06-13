Kyle Chalmers Hit With Back Spasms Leading Up To Aussie Olympic Trials (Day 4 Quotes)

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials once again brought the heat, with the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus back in the pool.
For 25-year-old freestyle ace Chalmers, he punched a winning effort of 47.75 to qualify for the men’s 100m sprint, adding his name to his 3rd Aussie Olympic roster. However, he was quicker at April’s Open Championships, putting up a time there of 47.63.
Chalmers has had his share of adversity in the past, including overcoming shoulder surgery and multiple heart surgeries. This time around, the now-Ash Delaney-trained superstar was dealing with bulging discs and spasms leading up these all-important Trials.
“I’ve been doing some landscape laboring up on the Sunny Coast and I decided I wouldn’t go to work on the Friday and I’d rest for Trials and kind of just spent a day laying on the couch which my body’s clearly not used to, and got pretty stiff,” Chalmers told Swimming Australia.
“And then Saturday morning I tried to do a dive and it just all spasm and locked up so I saw physios and doctors and the best thing I could do was to get four cortisone in my lower back and try to get moving again. A really hard thing to go through so close to trials, it makes you change your stroke completely.
“I have got bulging discs in my back and a bit of a degenerative spine … it just all spasmed and locked up,” he said.
“I have put on a pretty brave face.”
Kaylee McKeown, Women’s 200m Back Gold Medalist
“To be honest with you, I’m just happy to still be swimming around that time [2:03.30], not many people in the world are doing that at the moment.
“You’re putting your heart on the line, you’ve done months worth of hard training … and you just want to do yourself proud.
“And with that comes nerves unfortunately.
“I just want to enjoy this Olympics, last time I was probably a bit too young to enjoy it. So this time around, I’m just looking to go there and put my best foot forward.”
Callum Simpson – S8 Men 100m Freestyle Multi Class
“I’m feeling very pumped, very pumped for that swim… an excellent result so I’m very happy with it.
“There’s room for improvement that I reckon I can work on for Paris. I’m looking forward to seeing what Paris holds for me.”
William Petric, Men’s 200m IM Gold Medalist
“Yeah, it’s annoying [missing the qualifying time] but you know Australia has always had tremendous success overseas and the QT must have something to do with it. I don’t want to go there and not make a final, I want to go make a final so hitting that QT instills that confidence I can make finals overseas.”
Rachel Watson, S3 Women’s 100m Freestyle Multi Class
“I’m really excited, it gives me a lot of confidence going into Paris. The 100 free is the first time I’ve had this event on the Paralympic program so I’m really excited to have another event that I hope to do well in.”
Ariane Titmus , Women’s 800m Free Gold Medalist
“I just really lost my legs. In the form that I’m in, I truly thought I had a chance to swim in a great 800 and doing a PB. It’s just something that it’s an event and it’s really hard to pace well and get right. I know I’m better than that, but at least I get the chance to do it again at the Olympics.
“At the end of the day, I did my job this week, I’ve got all the races I want to perform in Paris.”
Dude lowkey has a convenient excuse every time lol
I always found certain muscles would spasm during taper season – mostly my tricep. It’s funny how your body reacts to rest when it’s not used to it.
King Kyle seems to have gotten his heart and back from the same place Kawhi Leonard got his knees
Poor dude just can’t seem to catch a break. Hopefully he can avoid this again leading up to paris.l