2023 U.S. World Trials: Day 4 Finals Preview

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky cruised to the top time of the morning and is the top seed in tonight’s 400 freestyle by almost five seconds. Ledecky has already qualified for Worlds in the 200 and 800 freestyles. Teenager Claire Weinstein ran Ledecky down on the last 50 during the 200 free earlier in the meet, also securing her spot for Worlds. Weinstein will swim next to Ledecky tonight. Leah Smith will look to add an individual event to her lineup in Japan after she already qualified for the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Also making the 4×200 free relay the other night and in this A final are Bella Sims and Erin Gemmell. Both teenagers will be in the mix.

Ross Dant led the way this morning in a tight men’s 400 free. Dant will look to qualify for Worlds. Olympian Kieran Smith will swim next to Dant tonight. American Record holder in the SCM 800 free David Johnston will also be in the A final tonight. Teenagers Rex Maurer and Aaron Shackell both swam best times this morning moving up into the top 10 of the 17-18 age group. Maurer and Shackell will be next to each other tonight. Luke Hobson won the men’s 200 free the other night and will look to add this to his event lineup as he swims out of lane 7 tonight.

Lilly King and Kaitlyn Dobler posted the top times of the morning swimming out of the final circle-seeded heat and will swim next to each other tonight. Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the event Lydia Jacoby was the third fastest this morning and will look to punch her ticket to Worlds after she finished second in the 50 breaststroke last night.

The only sub-1:00 swimmer in the men’s 100 breaststroke this morning was Nic Fink. Fink won the 50 breast last night. Jake Foster swam the second fastest this morning, swimming a personal best in the process and will look to qualify for Worlds. Both of the 200 breaststroke Worlds qualifiers Josh Matheny and Matt Fallon will be in the ‘A’ final tonight and will look to add this to their schedule.

American Record holder in the event Regan Smith swam the fastest time of the morning in the women’s 100 back. She was less than half a second off of her American Record and will look to add this to her Worlds schedule. After winning the 50 back last night, Katharine Berkoff swam a personal best to become the fifth fastest American ever. After finishing fourth in the 200 back, Kennedy Noble posted a best time by a second and a half and is the third seed tonight. Claire Curzan will look to qualify for Worlds after swimming the fourth fastest time this morning.

Fellow American Record holder Ryan Murphy led the way in the 100 backstroke this morning. Destin Lasco punched his ticket on night 1 in the men’s 100 free and qualified in the 200 back last night. He will look to add to his schedule.

Hunter Armstrong swam the third fastest time of this morning after finishing second in the men’s 50 back last night. 50 backstroke winner Justin Ress swam the fourth fastest time this morning.