2023 Pan American Games: Canada Passes Brazil for 2nd in Medal Table After Night 2

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES
- October 21-25, 2023
- Santiago, Chile
The U.S. claimed four individual victories on the second night of action on Sunday to extend their lead atop the swimming medal table at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Canada also claimed a pair of wins courtesy of Mary-Sophie Harvey in the 200-meter freestyle (1:58.08) and reigning Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil in the 100 butterfly (56.94), leapfrogging Brazil for 2nd place in the swimming standings.
The Brazilians capped their evening with a relay win in the mixed 4×100 free relay, handing the Americans their third consecutive runner-up relay finish in Santiago. Alexia Assuncao‘s bronze in the women’s 200 back marked Brazil’s first Pan Ams medal in the history of the event.
The U.S. went 1-2 in both 200 backstroke events as Kennedy Noble (2:08.03) and Jack Aikins (1:56.98) each broke Pan American meet records along the way. Coby Carrozza and Luke Miller added victories in the 200 free (1:47.37) and 100 fly (51.98), respectively.
Venezuela and Argentina were not able to return to the podium on night 2 after earning medals on the opening night.
NIGHT 2 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:
|RANK
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|United States
|8
|7
|6
|21
|2
|Canada
|4
|1
|3
|8
|3
|Brazil
|3
|4
|4
|11
|4
|Mexico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Venezuela
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
NIGHT 2 PODIUM FINISHERS
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE
Top 3:
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:58.08
- Maria Costa (BRA) – 1:58.12
- Camille Spink (USA) – 1:58.61
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE
Top 3:
- Coby Carrozza (USA) – 1:47.37
- Jorge Iga (MEX) – 1:47.56
- Murilo Sartori (BRA) – 1:47.95
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
Top 3:
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 56.94
- Kelly Pash (USA) – 57.85
- Olivia Bray (USA) – 58.36
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
Top 3:
- Luke Miller (USA) – 51.98
- Vinicius Lanza (BRA) – 52.52
- Arsenio Bustos (USA) – 52.60
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
Top 3:
- Kennedy Noble (USA) – 2:08.03
- Reilly Tiltmann (USA) – 2:12.79
- Alexia Tavares Assuncao (BRA) – 2:13.31
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
Top 3:
- Jack Aikins (USA) – 1:56.58
- Ian Grum (USA) – 1:57.19
- Hugh McNeill (CAN) – 1:59.96
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top 3:
- Brazil – 3:23.78
- USA – 3:24.21
- Canada – 3:25.23
The fans in the stands seem to be a super happy bunch…no?
I am just super happy watching the Pan Am 2023 games in Santiago. While the website has not been the most user-friendly, it’s really about the athletes and their performances. To see a TEAM USA that is so well balanced on both the male and female side is just super. Other national teams just don’t match up. Additionally, I love seeing those nationally ranked names which we don’t hear enough about when it comes to international competition: Jack Aikins, Ian Grum, Kennedy Noble, Reilly Tiltman – and the rest of the team. Of course Kelly Pash and Coby Carrozza are steady at the helm. All in all, two days of competition have been super enjoyable!