2023 Pan American Games: Canada Passes Brazil for 2nd in Medal Table After Night 2

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

The U.S. claimed four individual victories on the second night of action on Sunday to extend their lead atop the swimming medal table at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Canada also claimed a pair of wins courtesy of Mary-Sophie Harvey in the 200-meter freestyle (1:58.08) and reigning Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil in the 100 butterfly (56.94), leapfrogging Brazil for 2nd place in the swimming standings.

The Brazilians capped their evening with a relay win in the mixed 4×100 free relay, handing the Americans their third consecutive runner-up relay finish in Santiago. Alexia Assuncao‘s bronze in the women’s 200 back marked Brazil’s first Pan Ams medal in the history of the event.

The U.S. went 1-2 in both 200 backstroke events as Kennedy Noble (2:08.03) and Jack Aikins (1:56.98) each broke Pan American meet records along the way. Coby Carrozza and Luke Miller added victories in the 200 free (1:47.37) and 100 fly (51.98), respectively.

Venezuela and Argentina were not able to return to the podium on night 2 after earning medals on the opening night.

NIGHT 2 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 United States 8 7 6 21 2 Canada 4 1 3 8 3 Brazil 3 4 4 11 4 Mexico 0 2 1 3 5 Venezuela 0 1 0 1 6 Argentina 0 0 1 1

NIGHT 2 PODIUM FINISHERS

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Top 3:

Kennedy Noble (USA) – 2:08.03 Reilly Tiltmann (USA) – 2:12.79 Alexia Tavares Assuncao (BRA) – 2:13.31

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Top 3:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

Top 3: