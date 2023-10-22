2023 Pan American Games: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 2 of the 2023 Pan American Games will continue from Santiago, Chile, this morning. Today’s slate of events, of which there will be seven is as follows:

Women’s 200 free – prelims

Men’s 200 free – prelims

Women’s 100 fly – prelims

Men’s 100 fly – prelims

Women’s 200 back – prelims

Men’s 200 back – prelims

Mixed 4×100 free relay – prelims

Swimmers will be looking to place top 16, as the final session contains both an A and B final (each with eight swimmers). The women’s 200 free sees a pair of Olympians atop the entries, with Brazil’s Stephanie Balduccini and Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey the only two entrants seeded under 1:58. The men’s 200 also sees a Brazilian leading the field, with Fernando Scheffer looking to defend his top seed of 1:45.52.

The women’s 100 fly is certainly not going to be disappointing, with the top 5 all seeded under :58 led by the Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil. Chasing her will be the American duo and Texas Longhorn teammates of Kelly Pash and Olivia Bray.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 1:56.23– Allison Schmitt, United States (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:59.31 Camille Spink (USA) – 1:59.94 Maria Da Costa Silva (BRA) – 2:01.23 Stephanie Balduccini (BRA) – 2:01.25 Kayla Wilson (USA) – 2:01.34 Emma O’Croinin (CAN) – 2:01.65 Elisbet Gamez (CUB) – 2:01.90 Andrea Becali (CUB) – 2:02.24

The day kicked off with heat 1, which saw Grenada’s Tilly Collymore taking the win over US Virgin Islands swimmer Natalie Kuipers and Paraguay’s Stefania Piccardo in time of 2:10.91.

With only four heats in total, the 2nd heat was the first of the circle-seeded heats and saw the US’s Kayla Wilson duel with Canada’s Emma O’Croinin. Wilson led the Canadian by .25 at the 100, 58.87 vs 59.12 and kept the lead until the finish posting the quickest time so far with a 2:01.34 with O’Croinin touching just behind in 2:01.65.

The third heat saw our first swimmers record times under 2:00. The USA’s Camille Spink took it out fast, flipping at the halfway point in 57.65, over a full second ahead of her closest competition. However, using a strong back-half, Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey managed to close the gap to just .37 at the 150 and would pass Spink in the closing meters to record the fastest time of the so far and first under 2:00 with results of 1:59.31. Spink would also just get under 2:00, finishing .63 behind in a time of 1:59.94.

The fourth and final heat saw a pair of Brazilians duke it. Stephaine Balduccini and Maria Da Silva Costa were dead even at the 100, flipping at 58.69, and were only separated by .01 at the 150. The pair went stroke for stroke and finished just .02 apart with Da Silva Costa taking the win in 2:01.23

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 1:46.42 – Joao de Lucca, Brazil (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Breno Martins (BRA) – 1:47.59 Murilo Setin Sartori (BRA) – 1:47.63 Ferndando Scheffer (BRA) – 1:48.03 Zane Grothe (USA) – 1:48.17 Coby Carrozza (USA) – 1:49.10 Alberto Mestre (VEN) – 1:49.33 Jorge Iga (CAN) – 1:49.51 Jeremy Bagshar (CAN) – 1:49.74

Heat 1 saw a pair of familiar names from the NCAA duel it out, with the USA’s Coby Carrozza taking the win over Venezula’s Alberto Mestre. Carrozza led at the 100 by .42, but Mestre closed that gap to .23 at the finish. Carrozza’s time of 1:49.10 is the top time, with two heats remaining ahead of Mestre’s 1:49.33 and Canada’s Jeremy Bagshaw’s 1:49.74.

Heat 2 saw much faster times, with the top three finishers all under 1:48.50. Leading them out was the Brazilian pair of Breno Martins (1:47.59) and Murilo Setin Sartori (1:47.63). Nabbing 3rd was the US’s Zane Grothe, who posted a time of 1:48.17.

The third and final heat saw another Brazilian top first. Fernando Scheffer, the defending champion, cruised to the finish by using a strong back half, extending what was a .27 lead at the 100 to a margin of victory of 1.48. Schaffer’s time of 1:48.03 will give the 3rd fastest time this evening. Finishing behind him was Mexico’s Jorge Iga, who posted a time of 1:49.51, and Canada’s Javier Acevedo, who touched in 1:50.28.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY– PRELIMS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)

Pan American Games Record: 57.24– Kelsi Worrell, United States (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY– PRELIMS

World Record: 49.45– Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

Pan American Games Record: 51.44– Luis Martinez, Brazil (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE– PRELIMS

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 2:08.22 – Hillary Caldwell, Canada (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE– PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 1:57.11 –Sean Lehane, United States (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:18.83 – Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 3:24.84 – United States (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: